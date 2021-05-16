In Security Council, Secretary-General calls for immediate end to Israeli-Palestinian violence

Describing the hostilities as “Absolutely appalling”, the Secretary-General has warned that hopes for coexistence and peace between Palestinians and Israelis are pushed even further on the horizon.

The ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel only perpetuates cycles of death, destruction and despair, and pushes any hope of coexistence and peace further on the horizon. The fighting must end immediately. the @A actively engages all parties in favor of an immediate ceasefire. – António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 16, 2021

“The fighting must stop. It has to stop immediately, ”he said. “Rockets and mortars on one side and aerial and artillery bombardments on the other must stop. I call on all parties to respond to this appeal. ”

The virtual Council meeting, attended by several foreign ministers as well as ambassadors, took place amid the most serious escalation in Gaza and Israel in years. Clashes also erupted across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Risk region

The Secretary-General feared that the violence would have far-reaching devastating consequences.

“The fighting risks dragging Israelis and Palestinians into a spiral of violence with devastating consequences for both communities and for the entire region,” he said.

“It has the potential to trigger an unmanageable security and humanitarian crisis and further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole, potentially creating a new hotbed of dangerous instability.” , did he declare.

The UN chief stressed that the only way forward is to return to negotiations for a two-state solution, but the fighting makes that goal even more difficult.

He reiterated the UN’s commitment to work with the Israelis and Palestinians, as well as with international and regional partners, to achieve a lasting and just peace.

“This senseless cycle of bloodshed, terror and destruction must end immediately,” he said.

Death, displacement, destruction

Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, highlighted the human cost of the deadly escalation between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Palestinian armed groups in Gaza. Preliminary figures show that around 181 Palestinians and nine Israelis have been killed, while health authorities in Gaza report that 1,200 people have been injured.

The UN envoy added that the humanitarian and security situation in the densely populated Gaza Strip was becoming more and more dire by the day.

The beleaguered health system is already overwhelmed by chronic drug and equipment shortages, and now COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic. In addition, more than 34,000 people have been displaced and more than 40 schools run by the United Nations agency, UNRWA, are now serving as shelters.

“As a result of the military operations, seven factories, 40 schools and at least four hospitals suffered complete or partial damage,” he said. mentionned.

“At least 18 buildings, including four high-rise towers, including one housing international media, have been destroyed and more than 350 buildings damaged. According to the IDF, these buildings contained Hamas military installations. “

Echoing the Secretary-General’s call for immediate de-escalation, Wennesland said the UN was working tirelessly on all sides to restore calm.

“Israelis and Palestinians have a legitimate right to safety and security. The violence we are witnessing today is unacceptable and unjustifiable. “