In search of a vaccine, some tourists find luck in the Caribbean

This boom was helped by the fact that as of March 1, everyone over the age of 16 has the right to be vaccinated in the Virgin Islands – so tourists don’t even have to worry about cutting Queue. The territory also welcomes around a hundred people without an appointment every day. “Nowhere else in the United States can you come in and receive the vaccine, anyone over 16,” Bryan said Monday. On March 1, the islands also opened two federally supported community vaccination centers in St. Thomas and St. Croix.

Update March 24, 2021 at 11:16 a.m. ET

American travelers also face less red tape when visiting the U.S. Virgin Islands compared to other Caribbean destinations. If they submit a negative coronavirus test within five days of leaving for the territory, or a positive antibody test performed within four months, they do not have to self-quarantine upon arrival. Travelers to Jamaica and Barbados, on the other hand, are advised to quarantine no matter what. And American travelers cannot visit the Cayman Islands unless they comply with eligibility criteria.

Dr Hunte-Ceasar said that at this point the health ministry did not see vaccine tourism as a problem. “We really want to make sure that local residents get vaccinated,” she said. But “we have not had a shortage in serving both populations”. The Virgin Islands currently have 27,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 18,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine available, said Monife Stout, the department’s director of immunization.

Noreen Michael, a scientist at the University of the Virgin Islands who studies health disparities, agreed that it was crucial to ensure that vaccines are available to residents who want them, but said she had not seen any evidence to suggest that tourists remove vaccines from residents who want them. “On the public health side, it’s a plus,” she said. “On the equity side, I don’t see this as a major problem.”

Perhaps vaccine tourism could also be used as a force for good – to secure doses to marginalized groups in other regions. Although the Virgin Islands provide free Covid-19 vaccines, the islands could charge tourists for their vaccines and the funds could be used to send vaccines to areas in need, said Felicia Knaul, international economist for the United States. health at the University of Miami. “Could we send these vaccines to Jamaica, the Dominican Republic or Haiti?” she asked. “Once you get past the key aspects of well-being and human rights, if you can use this funding to pay people who currently don’t have access, I think it’s worth it. ‘think about it.

For now, health authorities are focusing on ways to reduce reluctance to vaccination in the territory. “People access disinformation and perpetuate lies and harmful things,” Dr Hunte-Ceasar said at a press conference last week. As a result, the islands have seen an increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations which she says cause her “chest pain and heartburn every night”. Although reluctance to vaccinate appears to be waning, residents will need to start broad adoption of the vaccine if the islands are to meet their goal of vaccinating 50,000 virgin islanders by July 1.

In the meantime, visitors to the continental United States will continue to benefit from the additional doses. Some also stayed longer than expected – and even considered moving to the islands for good.

“I started to fall in love with the culture of Holy Cross,” said Hemal Trivedi, a documentary maker who lives in Weehawken, NJ, and was vaccinated in Holy Cross in February. “Towards the end of the trip, we were actually looking for a place to buy.”