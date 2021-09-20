In Russia, election results, online votes sideline opponents of Putin

MOSCOW – Russia’s ruling party retained a two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament and claimed a landslide victory in opposition city Moscow – a blatant display of the Kremlin’s power as authorities announced on Monday the results of a national parliamentary election that opposition leaders denounced as clearly falsified.

Partial results published after the close of polling stations on Sunday evening had shown significant gains by opposition parties and the potential victories of several candidates backed by the imprisoned opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny. But by the time Russia’s Central Election Commission revealed a near-full tally on Monday, those gains had largely disappeared – sparking anger from criticism of the Kremlin, allegations of large-scale fraud and scattered calls for protests.

Russian elections are not free and fair, and the country’s best-known opposition figures were excluded from the poll, jailed or exiled in the months leading up to the three-day vote that ended on Sunday. But Mr. Navalny’s allies had hoped to use a coordinated protest vote in the elections to reprimand President Vladimir V. Putin.

The focal point of the opposition’s anger on Monday was the Russian capital, a stronghold of anti-Kremlin sentiment where the government had urged voters to vote online. The challengers of the ruling United Russia party led in several electoral districts before the results of the online vote were released, with a delay, on Monday. Soon after, the electoral commission declared the pro-Kremlin candidate the winner in each of those districts.