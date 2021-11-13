In post-earthquake Haiti, rebuilding lives and welcoming new ones

On the grounds of the Asylum Community Reference Hospital in southwestern Haiti, Désir Murielle rests with her newborn son in a tent a few steps from the twisted, metallic and cracked pieces of concrete that were once the maternity ward of the hospital.

“He was born this morning, and his name is Yves,” Ms. Murielle said.

Baby Yves would have been born in this now destroyed neighborhood had it not been for the magnitude 7.2 earthquake of August 14 that killed more than 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed essential infrastructure, including hospitals, roads and bridges in the southwest region of the Caribbean island.

Closure of the maternity wing

“There were two women bedridden in the postpartum maternity ward when the building collapsed inside,” said Eluderne Déenius, head nurse and midwife. “You can still see the beds crushed under the concrete,” she added, “but fortunately the two women felt the tremor and escaped outside.”

UNFPA / Samuel Lamery The Hôpital de Référence Communautaire de l’Asile in the south-west of Haiti was severely damaged in the 14 August 2021 earthquake.

The Asylum Community Referral Hospital is one of the 18 institutions in the area most affected by the earthquake which benefits from the support of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) continue to provide reproductive health services.

Next month, with support from the Ministry of Health, UNFPA will deploy a full-fledged emergency obstetric and neonatal care mobile unit to manage deliveries and obstetric complications.

UNFPA estimates that there are approximately 486,000 women of reproductive age, of which 343,000 are under 19 years of age. In the first two months after the earthquake, UNFPA supported some 1,540 deliveries in health centers and hospitals.

miracle baby

One such birth took place during the recent visit of UNFPA Deputy Executive Director Diene Keita, the third in a busy morning after the birth of Yves and a baby girl.

UNFPA / Samuel Lamery

“It was touching and very moving that this baby was born inside this hospital which was razed to the ground by the earthquake,” she said, adding that “it is an example” of how which the UN can work with national authorities to provide support during a humanitarian crisis.

Noting that this was a “joint United Nations effort”, she stressed that the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef), UNFPA, the United Nations Humanitarian Office, OCHA, and PAMThe UNHAS humanitarian air service had all contributed to the “miracle of the birth of this baby”.

Reconstruction and recovery

While the humanitarian response to the earthquake is still ongoing in this part of southwestern Haiti, reflections now turn to the longer term reconstruction of not only this hospital, but all damaged and destroyed homes and infrastructure. , and on how communities can emerge from the crisis to resume productive lives.

In January, an international conference is to be organized by the Haitian government to raise part of the $ 2 billion estimated necessary for reconstruction and recovery efforts.

Gender-based violence

Addressing gender-based violence (GBV) is part of this recovery and is a top priority for UNFPA.

“Women and girls are more vulnerable after an earthquake because they no longer live at home but live alongside strangers and do not have access to toilets,” said Taina Camy who works on human rights issues. GBV at UNFPA.

“More than two months after the earthquake, we have made a lot of progress. We are able to provide more services to women and girls who need them, especially at the local level ”.

Back in the maternity tent of the L’Asile community hospital, Désir Murielle, her baby Yves and the other mothers welcome a newcomer in the hope that in the not so distant future the hospital will also be reborn under his physical form.