In Poland, protests against abortion ban could revolutionize politics

Women are at the heart of a protest movement that has grown and fought in the streets of Poland since October, sparked by a court ruling ban most abortions. But it was never a simple demonstration. Something deeper is happening, and it has been building for years.

Hundreds of thousands of women, adolescents and their male allies had been every few days on the streets of towns and small towns across the country for weeks, braving tear gas, court orders, harsh police tactics and increase in Covid infections.

Ask them why and many will say that an uprising was inevitable.

“There is pressure to go to every protest, even if you are totally exhausted and you don’t have the energy to work, to go to school,” said Zoe Ślusarczyk, from Warsaw, who at 15 years old is a member of a new, younger generation who flocked to the protests and shocked the government.

What is underway in Poland is a vigorous renegotiation of the foundations of governmental power and the behind-the-scenes agreements, almost exclusively between men, that built them. Women’s demands for reproductive freedom and their calls for greater equality threaten to overthrow a power structure that has existed since the fall of communism.