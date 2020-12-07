In Poland, protests against abortion ban could revolutionize politics
Women are at the heart of a protest movement that has grown and fought in the streets of Poland since October, sparked by a court ruling ban most abortions. But it was never a simple demonstration. Something deeper is happening, and it has been building for years.
Hundreds of thousands of women, adolescents and their male allies had been every few days on the streets of towns and small towns across the country for weeks, braving tear gas, court orders, harsh police tactics and increase in Covid infections.
Ask them why and many will say that an uprising was inevitable.
“There is pressure to go to every protest, even if you are totally exhausted and you don’t have the energy to work, to go to school,” said Zoe Ślusarczyk, from Warsaw, who at 15 years old is a member of a new, younger generation who flocked to the protests and shocked the government.
What is underway in Poland is a vigorous renegotiation of the foundations of governmental power and the behind-the-scenes agreements, almost exclusively between men, that built them. Women’s demands for reproductive freedom and their calls for greater equality threaten to overthrow a power structure that has existed since the fall of communism.
Such disruption has been seen around the world in the wake of the #MeToo movement, which toppled many powerful men, but none went to the heart of politics as directly as in Poland. Gender equality would disrupt a decades-long political arrangement in the country: a symbiotic relationship in which the Catholic Church lends its authority to politicians in exchange for ecclesiastical morality imposed by the government, including by restricting abortion.
This arrangement now seems to many like a failed deal with an institution that was deemed missing, after revelations that the church, when ruled by Pope John Paul II before he became pontiff, had protected pedophile priests. The Polish Catholic Church declined to comment for this article, but referred The Times to earlier statements about the holiness of life and child protection.
And the Church’s claim to be the defender of Polish democracy, won by supporting the Solidarity against Communism movement in the 1980s, has been undermined by its membership in the government. Law and Justice Party, which dismantled liberal institutions and promoted xenophobic and authoritarian policies.
‘A contract between bishops and politicians’
Most political transition specialists will tell you that successful transformations have one thing in common: their leaders do not allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good.
Poland’s transition to democracy and the compromises that were made were no exception. After the fall of communism in 1989, the Catholic Church provided crucial support to the pro-democracy movement. But while it allowed for a smoother transition to democracy than in many other post-communist countries, it left the Church deeply rooted in politics and able to insist that the new government legislate the Church’s position. on social issues.
One of the top priorities of the Church was a law restricting abortion, which was widely available during Communist times.
The resulting abortion law of 1993 was “like a contract between politicians and bishops,” said Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus, a left-wing lawmaker known for her investigations into child sex abuse within the church. The law came with a few exceptions: it allows abortions in cases of rape or incest, danger to the life of the mother or fetal anomaly.
But we did not hide the fact that women enjoyed greater reproductive freedom under the communist regime than they did in the new democracy.
“It was not a compromise for modern society, for women,” said Danuta Huebner, Polish member of the European Parliament. “Emotionally, this problem has never been solved.”
Subsequent governments made similar deals on issues such as Poland’s accession to the European Union. And in 2015, the Law and Justice Party, led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, brought to power with an argument to voters who combined economic generosity and disgruntled nationalism with Catholic social conservatism. The party’s presidential candidate, Andrzej Duda, won re-election this year.
But women have gained economic and social power even as the far-right government strives to preserve traditional gender roles that remain popular with voters, men and women, in many rural areas. According to OECD data, the gender pay gap for median employees in Poland is only 10 percent, one of the smallest gaps among the countries in the group. Forty-three percent of young women graduate from college, compared to just 29 percent of young men. When Poland joined the European Union, it offered new opportunities for work and travel in more secular countries.
Many Polish women, especially in cities, empowered in other areas of their lives have become less willing to embrace a church that excludes them from positions of power and authority – or a political system that gives that church the power over their lives.
“I think, I feel, I decide,” a hallmark slogan of the protests, has been chanted in streets and squares across the country during weeks of protests.
‘Us and them’
Mr. Kaczynski said that the Catholic Church is fundamentally linked to the Polish nation and to the Polish herself. And that has meant embracing his values.
Party leaders claimed that homosexuality is a threat to the soul of the nation, and that the secular values of the European Union are incompatible with Polish life.
Ms Ślusarczyk, a high school student from Warsaw, said she feared those who believe in this view of the Polish woman and thinks that many hate her for not conforming to it.
“If I go out of the house and see someone wearing a shirt with a Polish flag or a national symbol or an Independence Day symbol, I’m scared,” she says. “Because of the way the country is divided, it’s still ‘us’ and ‘them’.”
No problem has caused open conflict between these factions such as abortion. In 2016, Law and justice tried to pass a law a ban on abortion for fetal abnormalities, which accounts for more than 80 percent of procedures performed each year, but failed after big demonstrations broke out.
The government then turned to the Constitutional Court, which was filled with supporters, and called for the same restrictions on constitutional grounds.
When the court delivered its decision on October 22, the country exploded in even larger protests.
Even though the government later delayed the implementation of the abortion law, the protests continued, with high expectations that it will eventually be pushed.
Anna Jakubowska, 40, a businesswoman from Warsaw, kept coming back to a word when she tried to explain what had moved her and so many other women to protest: anger.
“We are very angry,” Ms. Jakubowska said, against politicians who legislate that women must give birth to severely disabled children but fail to support them as parents, and against fathers and grandfathers who avoid the trauma of an unwanted pregnancy. Mostly, she said, she was angry with the power bestowed on the church even if it excludes women from her hierarchy.
Last year, the documentary “Don’t tell anyoneDrew public attention for the first time to the history of the Polish Church for the Protection of Priests who had raped and assaulted children for years.
A survey Last year, an IBRiS study found that less than 40% of Poles trust the church, up from 58% in 2016.
For Ms. Jakubowska, the contrast between the standards the Church wanted to impose on women and the standards she held her own clergy was too much to bear.
“The Bible says that if you are the sinner, you must pay the consequences,” she said, “But there are no consequences.”
She added, “That’s why women come to the streets.”
A generation rejecting the power of the Church
In most countries, angry teenagers yelling at an authority figure would be a dog-bite-man story. But when a video appeared young women shouting obscenities at a priest in the northwestern town of Szczecinek in late October, it went viral.
Szczecinek’s confrontation “beautifully illustrates the generation that rejected the power of the Church,” said Carolin Heilig, a PhD student at the University of London who studies civil society, gender and protest in Poland.
Mrs Huebner, Member of the European Parliament, said that for young Poles, “this discontent has been brewing for a long time”.
“The church having this impact on the ruling party, this host-parasite relationship that exists in Poland, people don’t approve of it anymore,” she says.
The protests in Poland have been disruptive, but their outcome remains uncertain. Change can be frightening, even for those who disapprove of the symbiosis between Church and State. Untangling this entanglement will also affect personal relationships, religious faith, career decisions; for many, this prospect is too intimidating.
“The main thing is to talk about it,” said Ms Ślusarczyk. “For example, to grannies and fathers, to people who don’t get it because they’ve never been taught how to get it.”
But Ms Jakubowska believes change is inevitable.
“Even girls in small towns, even though they’re still male dominated – because they are – they’re changing,” she says. “In a few years there will be a big change because the church will be empty.”
Anatol Magdziarz contributed reporting from Warsaw.
