In pictures: Tokyo closing ceremony ends pandemic Olympics

Tokyo extinguished its Olympic flame in a ceremony on Sunday that echoed the restraint of the games that went without spectators and were defined and transformed by the global pandemic, the dazzling sport and deeply personal turmoil.

Moments after the flame went out in the Olympic Stadium, a flurry of multi-colored fireworks lit up the night sky as the athletes already made their way to the exits.

They got a surreal glimpse into everyday Tokyo life when the closing ceremony was briefly transformed into a park with grass, street musicians, and BMX riders. Organizers said the stage was meant for them to “experience Tokyo,” a poignant nod to the fact that many spent their time at the games locked in halls or competing in venues.

It was a duly eerie closure for the games that were turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic and then transformed by the drama of politics, sports and personal turmoil. The Tokyo Olympics were originally intended to show Japan’s recovery from a devastating earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear crisis in 2011.

It was also a stark contrast to the much more festive park scene in Paris, where several thousand sports fans waving the tricolor gathered in a fan zone across the river from the Tower. Eiffel as the French capital was preparing to take over the Olympic relay. of Tokyo for the 2024 Summer Games.

After being postponed for a year, organizers said the games would serve as a symbol of the world’s triumph over the pandemic. Organized without spectators and with the resurgence of variants of the coronavirus, the matches were not successful and the financial windfall that Japan initially sought.

Instead, the host nation is grappling with a $ 15 billion bill, double what it initially expected, and no tourism boom to make up for it.

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) thanked the Japanese people and presented the Olympics as a symbol of hope during a trying pandemic.

“No one has ever organized a postponed match before,” he said.