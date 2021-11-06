World

In pictures: Sierra Leone’s devastation after oil tanker crash in Freetown

Photo of usama usama Send an email
Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that are left after a fatal collision involving a tanker truck in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

The tanker sparked a massive explosion that rocked Freetown on Friday night

The scene from Friday night's collision where an oil tanker was hit by a smaller truck

The huge explosion injured hundreds and occurred after this tanker collided with a smaller truck

The shells of burnt cars and motorcycles were destroyed by Friday's explosion

Dozens of cars and small motorcycles were destroyed by the explosion

Freetown residents inspect leftover cars and motorcycles on Saturday morning

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says exact extent of damage to property is unknown

Firefighters spray a container of water on Saturday morning.

Firefighters battled fires until Saturday as hundreds were treated by medics with severe burns

The security services had secured the premises on Saturday morning.

Early Saturday morning, the security services had secured the scene

Soldiers patrol the scene of the explosion on Saturday morning.

Soldiers patrolled the area as the government faced the tragedy


