In pictures: Sierra Leone’s devastation after oil tanker crash in Freetown

Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that are left after a fatal collision involving a tanker truck in Sierra Leone's capital, Freetown.The tanker sparked a massive explosion that rocked Freetown on Friday nightThe huge explosion injured hundreds and occurred after this tanker collided with a smaller truckDozens of cars and small motorcycles were destroyed by the explosionFreetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says exact extent of damage to property is unknownFirefighters battled fires until Saturday as hundreds were treated by medics with severe burnsEarly Saturday morning, the security services had secured the sceneSoldiers patrolled the area as the government faced the tragedy