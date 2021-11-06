In pictures: Sierra Leone’s devastation after oil tanker crash in Freetown

Charred remains and wrecked cars are all that are left after a fatal collision involving a tanker truck in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown.

The tanker sparked a massive explosion that rocked Freetown on Friday night

The huge explosion injured hundreds and occurred after this tanker collided with a smaller truck

Dozens of cars and small motorcycles were destroyed by the explosion

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr says exact extent of damage to property is unknown

Firefighters battled fires until Saturday as hundreds were treated by medics with severe burns

Early Saturday morning, the security services had secured the scene