In pictures: Russians show support for Navalny for Valentine’s Day

Supporters of opposition leader Alexey Navalny held candlelit rallies in residential courtyards across Russia on Sunday, despite warnings they could be arrested.

Navalny’s allies have declared a moratorium on street rallies until spring in Russia after police have arrested thousands of people in recent weeks during protests against the arrest and imprisonment of the politician. opposition.

But they urged Russians to show solidarity with Navalny by rallying outside their homes for 15 minutes on Valentine’s Day, lighting their cell phone torches and arranging heart-shaped candles.

People on social media posted photos of themselves holding candles or phones with twinkling flashlights across Russia, including the eastern Siberian city of Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg in the mountains of Russia. ‘Ural and Novosibirsk in Western Siberia.

However, the vigils were mostly small and sporadic, unlike the huge street protests of recent weeks.

Navalny was arrested last month upon his return from Germany following treatment for poisoning with what many Western countries say is a nerve agent. He was jailed on February 2 for violating parole on what he said were trumped up charges.

He blamed President Vladimir Putin for the poisoning, and Western countries are considering further sanctions against Russia. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny.

“Putin is fear. Navalny is love. That’s why we will win, ”Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s close allies, wrote on Twitter in a call for people to come together on Sunday.

Volkov, who is based in Lithuania, is one of Navalny’s many allies now abroad or under house arrest in Russia.

He urged people to flood social media with images of Sunday’s rallies – a new venture for the opposition that looks like political actions in neighboring Belarus – using the hashtag #loveisstrongerthanfear in Russian.

Another activist called on women to form a human chain in Moscow on Sunday afternoon to support Navalny’s wife Yulia, who allegedly flew to Germany this week, and other women affected by the police crackdown on them. demonstrators.

More than 100 women showed up at the Arbat in central Moscow to form the chain, braving the freezing cold and holding a white ribbon over 100 meters long.

“I really hope this will change things for the better, I sincerely want it,” said a woman from the channel in Moscow.

Another smaller chain was formed in St. Petersburg.

There were no large-scale arrests or clashes with the police.