In pictures: Rohingya homeless after devastating Bangladesh fire

Authorities and volunteers from aid agencies in southern Bangladesh are rebuilding shelters for thousands of Rohingya refugees who lost their bamboo and plastic homes in a devastating fire that killed at least 15 people, including children, said responsible.

Thousands of refugees became homeless in Monday’s fire that swept through Balukhali camp in Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, home to more than one million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said more than 10,000 families had lost their homes. The fire also destroyed dozens of children’s learning centers, clinics, markets and aid distribution centers.

“And it will take several months to get everything back to pre-fire level,” said Manuel Marques Pereira, IOM deputy head of mission in Bangladesh.

Various aid agencies on Wednesday provided building materials such as bamboo, rope, polyethylene and corrugated iron sheets for the reconstruction of shelters, officials said.

But the devastation was widespread, and rebuilding what had been destroyed could take some time.

Pereira said easy access points for emergency services were important to avoid loss of life in such disasters.

“Concerns about the capacity of refugees to escape the fire is a topic that must be linked to the congestion of the camps, the shape of the camps and the ability of people to move around the camps,” he said. he declares. .

“It is very important that there are access points for emergency services and for people to leave a certain area.”

Also on Wednesday, Bangladesh Interior Minister Asaduzzaman Khan visited the camps to assess the situation. He said an investigation had been ordered to see if it was sabotage.

“I want to express our deep sadness for the people who have been affected by the fire,” he told reporters.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said at least 400 people were still missing.

Bangladesh is home to more than one million Rohingya, the vast majority having fled predominantly Buddhist Myanmar in 2017 as part of a major crackdown by the country’s military.

The UN said the crackdown had genocidal intent, a charge Myanmar rejected.