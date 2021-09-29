World

In pictures: pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala

Photo of usama usama Send an email 28 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute

Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslim pilgrims converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen, the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pilgrims fought head and chest on Tuesday in ceremonial rituals around the city’s iconic Imam Hussein shrine.

Pilgrims arrived in Karbala from Baghdad, Basra and other parts of the Shia Muslim world, most of them traveling long distances as part of the pilgrimage.

The festival is considered one of the largest regular gatherings in the world, eclipsing all other pilgrimages including Hajj.

The death of Imam Hussein in the 7th century cemented the split in Islam between Shia and Sunni Muslims.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 28 mins ago
0 5 Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Your Wednesday briefing

3 hours ago

China hopes Biden turns non-Cold War statement into action – Times of India

4 hours ago

Lava from Canary Islands volcano reaches sea nine days after eruption

6 hours ago

Your Wednesday briefing

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button