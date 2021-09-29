In pictures: pilgrims commemorate Arbaeen in Karbala

Hundreds of thousands of Shia Muslim pilgrims converged on the Iraqi city of Karbala to commemorate the Arbaeen, the end of the 40-day mourning period for the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Pilgrims fought head and chest on Tuesday in ceremonial rituals around the city’s iconic Imam Hussein shrine.

Pilgrims arrived in Karbala from Baghdad, Basra and other parts of the Shia Muslim world, most of them traveling long distances as part of the pilgrimage.

The festival is considered one of the largest regular gatherings in the world, eclipsing all other pilgrimages including Hajj.

The death of Imam Hussein in the 7th century cemented the split in Islam between Shia and Sunni Muslims.