World

In pictures: Northwestern US suffocates in record heat wave

Photo of usama usama Send an email 35 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read

A historic heat wave burned the northwestern region of the United States and Canada, shattering records and sending residents in search of help.

Stores have sold their portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals have canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities have opened cooling centers, baseball teams have abandoned or moved weekend games and utilities prepared for possible power outages.

Portland, Oregon, hit 42.2 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 41.7 ° C (107 ° F), a mark reached in 1965 and 1981.

Seattle hit 38.3 C (101 F) on Saturday, making it the hottest June day on record and only the fourth time in recorded history that the usually temperate city has exceeded 37.7 C (100 F) ).

The forecast called for even warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Many all-time heat records could be broken. In Seattle, the highest temperature ever measured was 39.4 ° C (103 ° F) in 2009.




Source link

Photo of usama usama Send an email 35 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of usama

usama

Related Articles

Hurricane Enrique aims to graze Mexico’s Pacific coast – Times of India

5 hours ago

‘No Fun’: North West Heat Wave Grows, All-Time Records Fall

6 hours ago

Dozens of people have contracted Covid-19 on Everest. Nepal says that never happened.

6 hours ago

Temperatures soar as heat wave hits western US and Canada

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button