In pictures: Northwestern US suffocates in record heat wave

A historic heat wave burned the northwestern region of the United States and Canada, shattering records and sending residents in search of help.

Stores have sold their portable air conditioners and fans, hospitals have canceled outdoor vaccination clinics, cities have opened cooling centers, baseball teams have abandoned or moved weekend games and utilities prepared for possible power outages.

Portland, Oregon, hit 42.2 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The previous heat record for Oregon’s largest city was 41.7 ° C (107 ° F), a mark reached in 1965 and 1981.

Seattle hit 38.3 C (101 F) on Saturday, making it the hottest June day on record and only the fourth time in recorded history that the usually temperate city has exceeded 37.7 C (100 F) ).

The forecast called for even warmer temperatures on Sunday and Monday. Many all-time heat records could be broken. In Seattle, the highest temperature ever measured was 39.4 ° C (103 ° F) in 2009.