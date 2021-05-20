In pictures: new baby brings joy to displaced family in Gaza

Mohammed al-Deif Adham al-Safadi was born on Thursday just before dawn in Gaza City, bringing much-needed joy to his family.

“I hope he will bless our lives with his presence. He has already filled us with so much happiness, ”Hiyam al-Safadi, his 48-year-old grandmother, told Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

Mohammed’s grandparents, parents and older brother were displaced from their homes after Israel launched airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip on May 10 after Hamas, the Palestinian group that controls the territory, fired rockets at Israel.

At least 230 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began bombing the territory, including 65 children. Israel has reported 12 people, including two children, killed in rocket attacks by armed groups in Gaza.

According to the United Nations, more than 72,000 people have been displaced in Gaza since the violence escalated.

The al-Safadi family home is located near the Israeli fence in the northern Gaza Strip and they fled to the Gaza al-Jadeeda school run by UNRWA in Gaza City due to the intensity of aerial bombardments.

“We couldn’t return,” said Adham al-Safadi, Mohammed’s father. “It’s too dangerous and there are no safe places to go.”

Mohammed’s mother Ansam al-Safadi said she never thought she would welcome her baby boy into a classroom where other families live.

After giving birth at al-Awda hospital, Ansam returned to school a few hours later.

“It’s a difficult situation to find yourself in,” she said. “The end of my pregnancy was marked by a state of fear and panic. There is no privacy here, and we don’t even have a cradle for Mohammed.

Nonetheless, the baby brought new hope to the family.

“We were very upset when we left our homes, but today we are happy because of this child that God has given us under these difficult circumstances,” Hiyam said.

Additional reporting by Ashraf Amra in Gaza.