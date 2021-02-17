In pictures: Myanmar coup opponents rally for big protests

Critics of Myanmar’s military coup gathered in a major protest on Wednesday in opposition to the military’s assertion of public support for the overthrow of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Reports indicated that security forces surrounded the protesters.

Protesters are deeply skeptical of assurances from the military government that there will be fair elections in the future and that it will cede power, even though police have laid an additional charge against ousted government leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate, detained since the February 1 coup, now faces a charge of violating a natural disaster management law, as well as charges of illegally importing six walkie-talkie radios.

“What they said was totally wrong. I don’t recognize them at all, ”a protester who gave her name as Khin said of the army press conference when she again defended the coup, saying that a The November 8 election, swept away by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, was fraudulent.

“They said there had been voter fraud, but look at the people here now,” said Khin, who was among thousands of people gathered at Sule Pagoda, a central protest site in the main city of Yangon.

UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews said he feared there was a possibility of violence against protesters and made an urgent appeal to any country with influence over generals and corporations, for them. apply pressure to avoid this.

In Yangon and elsewhere, motorists have responded to a social media “broken-down car campaign” stopping their supposedly stranded cars, with hoods up, on streets and bridges to block police trucks and of the Army.

“We want the truth,” said Ko Ye, 26, whose taxi was part of the protest against the collapse of Sule Pagoda.

“The truth is democracy and the liberation of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.”