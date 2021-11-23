In pictures: Lebanon in search of an economic recovery via Expo 2020

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In the aftermath of the Beirut explosion last year, Lebanon experienced major political instability in its country and a diplomatic split with the Gulf countries, as its economy plummeted with growing poverty and discontent croissant.

According to a recent Al Jazeera report, three quarters of the Lebanese population now live in poverty, the Lebanese pound has lost about 90 percent of its value against the US dollar. Much of public life has been crippled by power cuts, skyrocketing food and fuel inflation, and drug shortages.

While these issues exist with us, the vibe inside the Lebanon Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 is one of hope, optimism, and clinging to opportunity.

“Lebanon has been through so much recently – from explosion to economy, revolution to COVID. The presence of this pavilion in itself is truly an achievement and a measure of success, ”Pavilion staff Antoine Char told Al Jazeera.

“We decided to have this slogan ‘Together we march’ here at the pavilion because whatever happened and whatever happens in Lebanon, we are still standing. The diaspora helps us. We are responsible for our future and for changing everything because we have to show the world that the past is past and now we are moving towards a change.

When visitors enter the pavilion, they are greeted by large projection screens and loud music, illustrating life in “Eastern Switzerland,” Char added.

An exhibition of crafts and objects is followed by other screens, where visitors can sit on swings and “embrace the whole experience” of being in the middle of Lebanon.

“Our aim is to show how Lebanon is recovering and trying to improve its economy,” Ludmilla Medawar, founder of lebanesesignature.com, told Al Jazeera.

“We formed the platform during the COVID lockdown and now, as you can see from the products we have here at Expo 2020, how people have moved forward and started creating their own Lebanese signature products. . “