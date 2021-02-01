In pictures: in northeast India, the Nagas are proud of football

When someone asked the captain of India’s first independent national football team why they all played barefoot at the London Olympics in 1948, he allegedly replied, “We play football in India. While you are playing bootball.

The team’s captain, Talimeren Ao, was a Naga, a group from the northeastern border of India, where most people have their roots in Myanmar or China.

Decades later, his words still ring true.

The region has just over 3% of India’s population, but boasts of being home to nearly a fifth of the national football team.

In Naga villages, children playing barefoot football are commonplace. Sometimes the balls they play with are made from pig bladders or pomelo stuffed with rag.

And when the matches are played, the whole village shows up to show their support. Parents carry babies on their shoulders and young boys make bonfires to keep spectators warm.

The story is no different in Shangshak, home of the Tangkhul Nagas in the northeast Indian state of Manipur, where two neighboring villages played a game on Saturday.

The match was just a friendly match – none of the villages have an official football club.

And rather than football drills, most of the local team’s players spent their mornings helping paint another villager’s house, a common practice in a community where the culture of helping neighbors remains deeply rooted. anchored.

In India, cricket is the only sport that matters. Like Bollywood, it’s one of the few things that unites a disparate nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. But the fervor for football is deeply felt in the northeastern states of India.

In a largely Hindu country, most of the Nagas are Christians. They are ethnically distinct from most of India, and for decades Naga armed groups have waged a struggle for independence.

Most of the Naga villages are perched on top of mountains, originally built long ago to spot approaching enemies when the area was little more than a forest. But on almost every hill a football field comes to life.

“We learn to play the game from the moment we start to walk,” said AS Ngayaomi, 20, who was a substitute in Saturday’s game.