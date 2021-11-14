In pictures: five dead in Sudanese rally against military coup

Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse demonstrators denouncing the army’s tightening grip on the country, killing at least five and injuring several, say the activists.

Saturday’s violence came as thousands of pro-democracy protesters once again took to the streets of Sudan to rally against the military takeover last month. The coup drew international criticism and massive protests on the streets of the capital Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.

Saturday’s killings took place in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, and the dead included four shot dead and one who died “due to suffocation of tear gas,” according to the Sudan Medical Committee.

He said several other protesters were injured, including from live ammunition.

Sudanese police, however, denied using live ammunition against protesters and said protesters attacked several police stations and vehicles in Khartoum, seriously injuring some 39 police officers.

The rallies, called by the pro-democracy movement, took place two days after General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan’s coup reappointed head of the Sovereign Council, the interim governing body of Sudan. Thursday’s decision angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the United States and other countries who urged the generals to reverse their coup.

The Sudanese army seized power on October 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The takeover overturned a fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the impeachment of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Saturday’s protests were called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the so-called resistance committees. The two groups were the main forces behind the uprising against al-Bashir in April 2019.

The Sudan Medical Committee is also part of the pro-democracy movement.

The protests took place under strict security, with authorities closing bridges between neighborhoods in Khartoum. Troops and paramilitary forces also cordoned off the area around the military headquarters, where thousands of protesters set up camp in April 2019, forcing the army to withdraw al-Bashir.

Saturday’s deaths put at least 19 protesters killed due to excessive force used by the country’s security forces since the October 25 coup, according to Sudanese doctors and the United Nations.