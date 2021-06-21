In pictures: Ethiopians line up to vote in key elections

Across Ethiopia, people lined up outside polling stations on Monday to vote in elections described by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as “free and fair”.

The elections are taking place against a backdrop of war and famine in the northern Tigray region, and Abiy faces growing international criticism for his handling of internal conflicts.

Residents of the capital Addis Ababa described the event as “a decisive day for Ethiopia” and hoped for a “government that brings us peace, unity and will stop massacres everywhere”.

The election, delayed from last year, is the centerpiece of an Abiy’s reform campaign, whose coming to power in 2018 seemed to mark a break with decades of authoritarian rule and led to his Nobel Peace Prize the following year.

Opposition groups have accused Ethiopia’s ruling party of harassment, manipulation and threats of violence that echo past abuses.

No date has been set for the vote in Tigray, where the government has been fighting the region’s former ruling party, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray, since November. According to the United Nations, some 350,000 people are facing famine there.