In pictures: Eid al-Fitr 2021 amid coronavirus and conflict

Muslims around the world have celebrated Eid al-Fitr with masks and prayers, as conflicts and coronavirus restrictions cast a shadow over the festival’s mass gatherings and family reunions.

Many countries affected by COVID, including Pakistan, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, have imposed curbs, closed shops and even some mosques – although the number of people praying was higher than in 2020 when lockdowns practically canceled events.

“(We are) very fortunate to be able to pray together this year when we couldn’t do it last year,” said Tri Haryati Ningsih, 53, at the Dian al-Mahri Mosque in the Indonesian city of Depok, south of the capital. Jakarta.

“Hopefully the coronavirus will pass quickly and we can still worship together,” she added.

In a typical year, millions of people would travel to their hometowns to celebrate the end of the fasting month of Ramadan with their families, and flock to markets and malls to share greetings and sweets.

Many Muslims have also marked Eid in the shadow of the conflict.

In Gaza, the usual Eid excitement turned into mourning for some after a heavy night of Israeli airstrikes amid a violent upsurge in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Medics on Wednesday estimated the death toll in the besieged enclave at 84 so far this week.

“Every year we dressed and visited. This year we are not going anywhere, ”said Basma Al-Farra, 20, in Khan Younis refugee camp.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban declared a three-day ceasefire for Eid just days after a bombing that killed 80 people, most of them school girls.

Some Kabul children enjoyed the festival at an amusement park, screaming for joy as they rode rides and swings at high altitudes.