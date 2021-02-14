In pictures: demonstration in Cyprus fires water cannons, arrests

Cypriot police used water cannons and tear gas to smash a protest against corruption and lockdown measures imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, witnesses said.

Several hundred people gathered to protest on Saturday just beyond the medieval walls of Nicosia, the capital of the eastern Mediterranean island.

At least one person who said they had been hit on the head by the police were taken to hospital.

Cyprus has been rocked by allegations of corruption in a lucrative citizenship-for-investment program, which was abruptly canceled last November after a Al Jazeera investigation revealed secret images of a senior state official offering to provide a passport to a fictitious Chinese investor with a criminal record.

Despite being halted, outcry over the proposed scandal persisted, with comments from opposition politicians, newspaper editorials and Cypriot social media users pointing to rampant corruption.

“Partition and corruption go hand in hand,” read a banner held by the demonstrators, referring to the current division of Cyprus. Another said: “This is capitalism, stupid!” with a photo of a Cypriot passport.

Violence during protests in Cyprus is very unusual.

Authorities had banned the rally, citing coronavirus restrictions that allow people to go out twice a day for mostly essential errands.