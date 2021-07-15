In pictures: deadly shooting in Indian-administered Kashmir

Indian forces killed three suspected rebels in a shootout in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said, sparking anti-Indian protests and clashes between troops and locals.

The Indian military said on Wednesday that rebels opened fire on soldiers and police as counter-insurgency troops surrounded a neighborhood in the southern town of Pulwama, on an indication that some rebels were hiding there.

The troops retaliated and trapped the rebels in a house, according to an army statement. Three fighters were killed during the eight-hour operation and two rifles and a pistol were recovered from the site, the statement said.

Villagers said troops set one house on fire and detonated another with explosives, a common anti-rebel tactic used by Indian troops in the disputed Himalayan region.

Authorities have imposed a curfew in the town of Pulwama and cut off internet access on mobile phone services, a tactic aimed at making it difficult to organize anti-Indian protests and discourage the dissemination of protest videos. .

Shortly after the attack, anti-Indian protesters threw stones at government forces and chanted slogans calling for an end to Indian rule over the region. Government forces fired tear gas at the demonstrators. No one was reported injured in the clashes.

Residents said government troops detained several people and forced them to sit in front of them as shields during the clashes.

Wednesday’s fighting comes amid an upsurge in violence in the region, which is divided between India and Pakistan, with nuclear-weapon rivals claiming it in full.

Authorities in the region also dismissed 11 Kashmiri government posts last week for alleged links to rebel groups. They included two sons of a senior Kashmiri rebel commander based in Pakistani-administered Kashmir and two police officials.

The Kashmiris have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. Most residents of the predominantly Muslim region support the rebel goal of uniting the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

India says the Kashmir rebellion is “Pakistan sponsored terrorism”. Pakistan denies the accusation and most Kashmiris see it as a legitimate struggle for freedom.

Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.