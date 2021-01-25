In pictures: Cyclone Eloise displaces thousands of people in Mozambique

Tropical Cyclone Eloise hit Mozambique’s coastal Sofala province on Saturday morning before weakening and heading inland to dump rain on Zimbabwe, eSwatini – formerly Swaziland – and South Africa .

Authorities initially said Eloise caused only minor damage in the port city of Beira in Mozambique, but it was too early to assess the extent of the damage in the rest of the region.

On Sunday, Mozambique’s National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) said investigations showed Eloise injured 12 people and displaced 6,859 people. The district of Buzi in the region was particularly affected.

Eloise had ruined 136,755 hectares (33,7,928 acres) of crops, destroyed nine schools and damaged around 17 other schools and 11 hospitals, INGD said in a statement.

It had completely destroyed 1,069 houses, partially destroyed 3,343 and flooded 1,500 others, the agency added.

Eloise later weakened and was downgraded to a tropical storm, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

On Sunday, he left Zimbabwe to dump heavy rains in parts of South Africa’s Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal provinces, authorities said. eSwatini also experienced rains.