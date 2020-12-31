World
In Pictures: COVID Mutes New Year’s Sound As World Kicks Off 2021
This New Years Eve is celebrated like no other in most countries of the world, with coronavirus pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they would rather forget.
New Year’s experiences varied widely across countries, as did the coronavirus itself.
Some major cities have canceled or scaled back their traditional celebrations, while a handful of places without active outbreaks continued like any other year.