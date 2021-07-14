In pictures: chaos in South Africa as rioters challenge army and police

Shops and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters on Tuesday for the fifth day in a row despite the deployment of troops by President Cyril Ramaphosa to quell unrest that has left at least 72 dead.

The protests following the arrest of former leader Jacob Zuma last week for failing to appear in a corruption probe have turned into looting and a wave of widespread anger at the hardships and inequalities that persist 27 years after the end of apartheid.

Poverty has been exacerbated by severe social and economic restrictions aimed at blocking the spread of COVID-19.

Security officials said the government was working to stop the spread of violence and looting, which spread from Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province to the country’s largest city, Johannesburg and the surrounding province of Gauteng; and to the port city of Durban in the Indian Ocean.

The armed forces sent 2,500 troops to help the overwhelmed police. But those numbers are overshadowed by the deployment of more than 70,000 troops to enforce last year’s coronavirus lockdown, and only a handful of them have been seen in some shopping malls.

“The total number of people who have lost their lives since the start of these protests (…) has risen to 72,” police said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Most of the deaths “are linked to jostling that occurred during incidents of looting of shops,” he said.

Others were linked to shootings and ATM explosions.

The number of arrests rose to 1,234, although several thousand were implicated in the looting.