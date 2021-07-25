In pictures: California’s biggest fire burns houses

Flames sweeping through rugged terrain in northern California destroyed several homes on Saturday as the state’s largest wildfire escalated and numerous other fires gripped the western United States.

The Dixie fire, which began on July 14, had already razed more than a dozen homes and other structures when it ravaged the small town of Indian Falls after dark.

It was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering the efforts of firefighters as it advanced east, fire officials said.

The blaze charred more than 73,200 hectares (181,000 acres) in Plumas and Butte counties and triggered evacuation orders in several small communities and along the western shore of Lake Almanor, a popular getaway.

Meanwhile, the nation’s largest wildfire, the Bootleg Blaze in southern Oregon, was nearly half-surrounded on Saturday as more than 2,200 crew members worked to lock it in the heat. and wind, fire officials said.

Growth of the sprawling blaze had slowed, but thousands of homes remained at risk on the east side, officials added.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for four northern counties due to forest fires which he said were causing “conditions of extreme danger to the safety of people and property”.

Elsewhere in California, the Tamarack fire south of Lake Tahoe continued to burn timber and chaparral and threatened communities on both sides of the California-Nevada border. The blaze, started by lightning strikes on July 4 in Alpine County, destroyed at least 10 buildings.

In north-central Washington state, firefighters battled two fires in Okanogan County that threatened hundreds of homes and again caused dangerous air quality conditions on Saturday.

And in northern Idaho, east of Spokane, a small fire near the Silverwood theme park caused evacuations on Friday night in and around the park. The theme park was reopened on Saturday, with the fire half contained.

More than 85 large forest fires were burning across the country, most in the western states, and they had burned more than 553,000 hectares (1.4 million acres).