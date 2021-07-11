In pictures: California wildfires progress as heat wave continues

Firefighters struggled to contain a wildfire that exploded in northern California in searing temperatures as another heat wave blanketed the western United States, triggering an excessive heat warning for areas interior and desert.

Death Valley in the Mojave Desert in southeastern California hit 53 degrees Celsius (127F) on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service reading in Furnace Creek. The incredibly high temperature was actually lower than the previous record high of 54 ° C (129 ° F).

If confirmed to be correct, the reading of 54 ° C would be the highest recorded since July 1913, when the Furnace Creek Desert reached 57 ° C (135 ° F), considered the highest measured temperature on Earth. .

About 483 km (300 miles) northwest of the Scorching Desert, California’s biggest wildfire of the year raged along the border with Nevada. The Beckwourth Complex fire – a combination of two fires caused by lightning scorching 72 km (45 miles) north of Lake Tahoe – showed no signs of slowing its rush northeast from the region forest in Sierra Nevada after doubling in size between Friday and Saturday.

Driven by high winds, a wildfire in southern Oregon doubled in size to 311 square kilometers (120 square miles) on Saturday as it traversed heavy timber in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, near from the town of Sprague River in Klamath County.

The California Independent System Operator has warned of a possible power shortage, not only because of increasing heat, but also because a wildfire in southern Oregon threatened power lines. imported to California.

In southern California, a bushfire started by a large burning platform in eastern San Diego County forced the evacuation of two Native American reservations on Saturday.

In north-central Arizona, Yavapai County lifted an evacuation warning on Saturday for Black Canyon City, an unincorporated town 66 km (43 miles) north of Phoenix, after a fire in the nearby mountains no longer posed a threat.

In Mohave County, Arizona, on the same day, two firefighters died after a plane they were in responding to a small wildfire crashed, local media reported.

A wildfire in southeast Washington reached nearly 155 km² (60 km²) as it blackened grass and wood as it entered the Umatilla National Forest.

In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little declared a wildfire emergency on Friday and mobilized the State National Guard to help fight the fires started after thunderstorms swept through the fire-stricken region. drought.