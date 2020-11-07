In pictures: Biden’s victory brings celebration and protests

With former Vice President Joe Biden planning to secure enough electoral votes to become the next President of the United States, celebrations took place immediately after Saturday’s announcement.

Smaller protests in support of President Donald Trump have also erupted in some American cities. The president has so far not conceded, and in a statement on Saturday said “this election is far from over” and promised further prosecution.

In a scene that could portend what’s to come, a group of around 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers wearing Black Lives Matter flags converged on the Michigan State Capitol where they pushed, pushed and shouted at each other in a tense stalemate. But moments after the call to the race, a few of the two sides began to pray and at least one pair hugged.

Tensions rose again as more Trump supporters arrived at the scene and BLM members retreated amid the growing crowd.

Until now, however, celebrations and merriment carried the day.

In Brooklyn, several hundred people were heard bursting into cheers and dancing in the streets and the air was filled with horns. There was also a snap of pots and pans. A car pulled up in the middle of the street outside the Barclays Center, the driver got out and jumped on the hood of his car, waving people into the street; the car was soon filled with cheers.

In the nation’s capital, people flocked to Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, waving signs and taking pictures on their cell phones.

In cities across the country, people flocked to the streets honking their horns, banging pots and pans, and celebrating Biden’s projected victory to become the 46th President of the United States.

But tensions remain high among some supporters of President Donald Trump, who believe his unsubstantiated claims that the fraud denied him a second term.

Trump is committed to continuing to defend his case in court.