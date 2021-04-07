In pictures: Another grim day of new record COVID cases in India

India hit a new high with 115,736 coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours. New Delhi, Mumbai and dozens of other cities are imposing curfews in an attempt to slow the spike in infections.

The latest rise reported on Wednesday surpassed Sunday’s record of 103,844 infections. The death toll has risen by 630 in the past 24 hours, the highest since November, bringing the country’s total death toll to 166,177 since the start of the pandemic.

Experts say the outbreak is in part attributable to growing disregard for social distancing and the wearing of masks in public spaces. The latest outbreak of infections is worse than last year’s peak of over 97,000 a day in mid-September.

India now has a seven-day moving average of more than 78,000 cases per day and has reported 12.8 million cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, the highest after the United States and Brazil.