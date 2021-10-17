In pictures: after long confinements, the world is ready to dance

Even in the depths of the pandemic – even when the world has locked itself in, leaving billions isolated and desolate – some have danced.

“I didn’t stop dancing for a second,” said Federico Carrizo, who competed in the tango world championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last month. “In the kitchen, in the street, on the balcony …”

Some danced alone. Some have danced alone and yet together, swaying and twirling on the internet. Some danced to free themselves from the shackles of the coronavirus, if only for a moment.

“It was very hard to be for a year and a half without being able to go out to the recreation center to dance,” says Joaquin Bruzon. “Sometimes during quarantine at home we would dance to try and improve our morale.”

Now, once again, the Failde Orchestra of Matanzas, Cuba, can perform danzóns like El Naranjero and Cuba Libre, A La Habana me Voy and Nievecita. And once again, Bruzon and his wife, Milagros Cousett, can glide across the dance floor.

Perhaps this is because of the advent of COVID-19 vaccines. Maybe it’s because the feet can be put down for so long. But it seems that everywhere, the dancers are letting go.

At a family reunion on Topanga Beach in Malibu, California, Pejiman Sabet hugs his wife, Gili, and dances in the sand. “Love is everything right now,” Gili says.

In Taytay, Philippines, members of the INDAK Banak dance company wear masks to prepare for an upcoming competition. Abegail Mesa is overwhelmed – finally, she can dance with her friends.

In Beijing, a park teems with dancing in the square – an activity popular with middle-aged and older women, reduced during the height of the pandemic. “As long as I can move, I will continue to dance,” said Li Fei, a principal dancer.

In a studio in Soweto, Tsimamkele Crankydy Xako happily practices South African dance. On a roof in Cairo, Nadine El Gaharib twirls in the air. In Gaza City, Palestinians frolic in traditional uniforms.

And in Oruro, Bolivia, the Diablada de Oruro dance – a staple of the Andes for hundreds of years – is back after a year-long hiatus. His absence was keenly felt. Dancer Andrea Hinojosa remembers how difficult it was to stay home last year and watch tapes from previous carnivals; he was delighted to put on the spectacular devil costume again.

“Today,” he said, “the joy is back, we are dancing La Diablada again.