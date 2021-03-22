In pictures: African leaders pay tribute to Magufuli of Tanzania

Leaders from across Africa paid tribute to John Magufuli, the late President of Tanzania who left a complex legacy after his sudden death last week.

Magufuli has died aged 61 from what authorities said on Wednesday to be heart disease, after a mysterious absence of nearly three weeks, and questions remain about the real cause of his death which the opposition says , came from COVID-19.

Thousands of mourners flooded the streets of the capital Dodoma on Monday, running alongside the procession carrying Magufuli’s coffin to the Jamhuri Stadium for the state funeral. Some cried and others even collapsed, carried away by Red Cross officials, when the procession arrived on the third day that Magufuli’s body lay undamaged.

Only visiting presidents and their delegations, and very few Tanzanians, wore masks at the funeral of one of the world’s biggest coronavirus skeptics, who insisted for months that prayer had repelled the virus .

The presidents of South Africa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Comoros and Malawi, as well as other senior representatives from across the continent, attended the ceremony.

Magufuli is hailed for his fight against corruption and massive infrastructure projects, but criticized for stifling democracy and cracking down on the media, civil society and the opposition.

His legacy is also marred by his denial of COVID-19, which has seen Tanzania refuse to release data or take action to curb the spread of the virus.

Tanzania’s new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, told mourners that “the country is in good hands. We will start where Magufuli left off.

Magufuli’s coffin is transported to six cities for people to pay homage.

Several people were injured in a stampede at a stadium in Dar-es-Salaam on Sunday, while thousands later stormed an airport in the city as his coffin was flown to Dodoma.

His body will be taken to the Zanzibar archipelago on Tuesday and buried on Friday in his native village of Chato, in the northwest of the country.