In Pictures: A Long Road to Recovery from Hurricane Ida

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed Kendall Duthu’s job as a cook at a jambalaya restaurant. Then Hurricane Ida took her home.

The 26-year-old resident of Dulac, Louisiana, now lives in his car with his girlfriend after Ida roared to the ground a week ago, smashing houses in her path. Now he doesn’t know what will follow.

On Saturday, Duthu collected a container of kidney beans and rice from volunteers in the nearby town of Houma, who distributed ice, water and meals to shocked storm survivors. He stopped to eat in his car, his windshield shattered.

“Next stop, I don’t really…” he said, pausing. “We have just lived from day to day.

Dulac and Houma are both in the parish of Terrebonne, among the hardest-hit areas of Louisiana, battered to an unprecedented degree by Ida. Although Louisiana’s largest electric utility, Entergy, estimates that most New Orleans residents will have electricity by Wednesday, recovery efforts outside the city could take much longer. .

Meanwhile, residents continue to face food, water and fuel shortages while battling the heat and humidity. Some parishes outside of New Orleans have been battered for hours by winds of 160 km / h (100 mph) or more.

Entergy President and CEO Phillip May said it could take until the end of the month to fully restore power to some of these southeastern parishes.

Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 utility poles, more than Hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined, an impact May called “staggering.” More than 5,200 transformers failed and nearly 26,000 spans of wire – the stretch of transmission wires between the poles – failed.

Electricity has been restored to approximately 282,000 customers from the peak of 902,000 who lost electricity after Ida.