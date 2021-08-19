In photos: Afghanistan under the Taliban
Twenty years after their ouster, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. They quickly returned to power as the United States ended its decades-long presence in the country, where it was spending hundreds of billions of dollars to strengthen the Afghan government and its defense forces.
As the Taliban, whose first reign was marked by brutal repression, struggle to put in place a government, crowds of people have gathered outside Kabul airport, desperate to get out of the country.
The Taliban have suggested that the extremism that marked their first coming to power was a thing of the past. But their promises have not always matched the actions of their fighters in the streets. Afghans protesting the Taliban takeover were confronted with force, sometimes deadly.
The protests themselves are remarkable proof that, while tens of thousands of people now seek to escape, others are determined to make their voices heard in the type of country they own.
Thursday
The day after protests in two other cities met with violence, rallies broke out in the capital, Kabul, and in at least one other city. A difficult evacuation from Kabul slowly gathered pace.
Pro-government protesters, below, chanted “Death to Pakistan,” which aided the Taliban, and hoisted an Afghan government flag in the capital, Kabul, as they gathered to celebrate the Day of the Dead. independence of Afghanistan.
A truck full of Taliban fighters drove through the pro-government rally.
Afghans who wanted to flee the country tried to pass through Taliban checkpoints to Kabul International Airport.
Among those trying to leave Afghanistan were families with young children.
In addition to Independence Day, Thursday was the Shiite festival of Ashura, which is marked by ritual bloodletting.
Wednesday
President Biden said the United States is committed to evacuate all Americans Afghanistan, even if that meant extending the military mission beyond its original August 31 deadline. And, in his first video speech since fleeing Afghanistan, former President Ashraf Ghani said he left the country to avoid a Taliban lynching, and vowed to return.
Below, a Taliban fighter threatened a woman lined up with her family in the hope of getting to the airport.
Crowds trying to flee the country gathered at the airport gates.
The streets were noticeably quiet in central Kabul. On one of them was a disfigured poster of Mr. Ghani.
A market scene in central Kabul.
In a beauty salon in Kabul, images of women had been degraded.
Tuesday
Pressure is mounting on the Biden administration to do more to evacuate thousands of Afghan allies. The Taliban have sought to present themselves to the world as responsible stewards of Afghanistan. And the US military has tried to restore order at Kabul International Airport.
Below, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid addressed reporters at the group’s first press conference in Kabul.
Members of the Taliban filmed the press conference.
Armed Taliban fighters in front of their press conference.
Zahra Nabi, journalist with Bano TV, with Taliban fighters at a checkpoint after the press conference.
Taliban officials displayed a Taliban flag ahead of the press conference.
On Monday
Fears have grown over a brutal return to Taliban rule and the threat of retaliatory killings. Kabul International Airport was a scene of despair, sadness and panic.
Below, people gathered outside Kabul airport.
People climbed the perimeter wall of the airport, hoping to flee the country.
People gathered on the tarmac and climbed to the top of a plane.
A US soldier pointed his gun at men at the airport.
Desperate to flee, the Afghans ran alongside an American military plane.
Sunday
The Afghan president fled the country, the government collapsed, and the US military rushed to evacuate diplomats and civilians from an increasingly panicked Kabul.
Below, Taliban fighters in Kabul on a Humvee seized from Afghan forces.
Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace after Mr. Ghani fled the country.
A man was trampled by a crowd outside a bank in Kabul, as hundreds of people rushed to withdraw money.
People flooded the Kabul airport terminal, trying to leave the country.
An American Chinook helicopter flew over the American Embassy in Kabul.
