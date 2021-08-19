In photos: Afghanistan under the Taliban

Twenty years after their ouster, the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan. They quickly returned to power as the United States ended its decades-long presence in the country, where it was spending hundreds of billions of dollars to strengthen the Afghan government and its defense forces.

As the Taliban, whose first reign was marked by brutal repression, struggle to put in place a government, crowds of people have gathered outside Kabul airport, desperate to get out of the country.

The Taliban have suggested that the extremism that marked their first coming to power was a thing of the past. But their promises have not always matched the actions of their fighters in the streets. Afghans protesting the Taliban takeover were confronted with force, sometimes deadly.

The protests themselves are remarkable proof that, while tens of thousands of people now seek to escape, others are determined to make their voices heard in the type of country they own.