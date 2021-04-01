In Philippines, attacks on Asian Americans threaten ‘family’

MANILA – When a Filipino immigrant was brutally attacked this week on a New York sidewalk, the Philippine Foreign Minister took to Twitter and advised his compatriots in the United States to retaliate.

“The response to racism must be police / military; don’t understand, ”Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said in another Twitter post about the attack. “Racists only understand force.”

Mr. Locsin’s aggressive response, which echoed his boss’s explosive populism, President Rodrigo Duterte, reflected how Filipino officials often view the welfare and interests of the country’s migrant workers as a national issue. In the In the Philippines, many people see these migrants – whose remittances represent almost a tenth of gross domestic product – as part of their own community, even if they have taken up residence elsewhere.

“Every Filipino family has an American parent,” said Renato Cruz De Castro, professor of international studies at De La Salle University in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. “The assumption here is that the Filipina who was attacked in New York City still has relatives here.”