In Philippines, attacks on Asian Americans threaten ‘family’
MANILA – When a Filipino immigrant was brutally attacked this week on a New York sidewalk, the Philippine Foreign Minister took to Twitter and advised his compatriots in the United States to retaliate.
“The response to racism must be police / military; don’t understand, ”Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin said in another Twitter post about the attack. “Racists only understand force.”
Mr. Locsin’s aggressive response, which echoed his boss’s explosive populism, President Rodrigo Duterte, reflected how Filipino officials often view the welfare and interests of the country’s migrant workers as a national issue. In the In the Philippines, many people see these migrants – whose remittances represent almost a tenth of gross domestic product – as part of their own community, even if they have taken up residence elsewhere.
“Every Filipino family has an American parent,” said Renato Cruz De Castro, professor of international studies at De La Salle University in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. “The assumption here is that the Filipina who was attacked in New York City still has relatives here.”
“We sympathize with her because she is still part of the family,” he said of the victim, Vilma Kari, 65, who emigrated from the Philippines decades ago.
The attack on Ms Kari was one of at least two in recent months against a person of Filipino descent in New York. In early February, a 61-year-old Filipino-American was attacked with a cutter in the subway after meeting a stranger who had kicked his tote bag.
Both incidents received extensive coverage in the Filipino media. The Philippine government has also paid attention.
About a month before the latest attack, he urged his US citizens to “exercise the utmost caution”, and called US officials to ensure their safety in the face of the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic.
“US authorities should undertake effective responses to racially motivated hate crimes, including their root causes,” said Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr., an ally of Duterte in the Philippine Congress, told a local newspaper at the time.
Some of Mr. Duterte’s eminent critics have called His administration’s response to anti-Asian violence in the United States is hypocritical, saying his government has a long history of human rights abuses in its country.
The United Nations have accused the Philippine government systematic killings and arbitrary detentions in the service of a bloody campaign against drugs. The UN said last year that more than 8,000 people had died since Mr Duterte began his drug campaign in 2016.
“It’s right for the homeland government to condemn the racist attacks on its overseas population,” Ninotchka Rosca, a Filipino novelist who lives in New York City, said of this week’s attack. “It’s also hollow when the same government makes a policy of killing its own people on its own territory.”
In addition, Mr. Duterte has an uneven record in defending victims of abuse. He joked about rape, makes anti-Semitic remarks and admitted to sexually assault a cleaning lady when he was a teenager. Mr. Locsin, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, used anti-Semitic language and defended Mr. Duterte’s decision to forgive an American navy who killed a transgender woman.
An increase in anti-Asian attacks
-
- A torrent of hatred and violence against people of Asian descent in the United States began last spring, at the very start of the coronavirus pandemic. Community leaders say bigotry was spurred by rhetoric from former President Trump, who called the coronavirus a “Chinese virus.”
- In New York, a wave of xenophobia and violence was made worse by the economic fallout from the pandemic, which has taken a heavy toll on Asian-American communities in New York City. Many community leaders say racist attacks are neglected by the authorities.
- In January, a 84-year-old Thai man has been severely criticized on the ground in San Francisco, resulting in his death in a hospital two days later. The attack, captured on video, became a rallying cry.
- Eight people, including six women of Asian origin, were killed in the Atlanta massage parlor shoot March 16. The suspect’s motives are under investigation, but Asian communities across the United States are on high alert due to the upsurge in attacks against Asian Americans over the past year .
- A man was arrested and charged with hate crime in a violent attack on a Filipino woman near Times Square on March 30. The attack sparked more outrage after security footage appeared to show passers-by not immediately assisting the woman.
Richard Heydarian, a political scientist at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Manila, said Mr. Locsin’s response to the New York attack was “just the latest case of arbitrary sympathy” from his administration.
Mr Locsin’s outrage at racism in the United States makes strategic political sense, he added, as Filipinos who work overseas represent an important vote bank for Mr Duterte’s presidential campaigns. .
Mr. Duterte’s general antipathy to the West “allows his lieutenants to highlight the deep crisis of racism in countries like America, especially when it targets the overseas Filipino community, a major constituency, ”said Heydarian, the author of a book on Mr. Duterte’s rise to power.
The Philippines is also considering whether to maintain a military pact with the United States, the one that Mr. Duterte has already threatened to end. Herman Kraft, a political scientist at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, said it was important to consider Mr Locsin’s comments in the context of this geopolitics.
“Locsin probably wants to send a signal to the United States before President Duterte commits the Philippine government to a political direction that would be difficult to reverse,” he said.
Mr. Cruz De Castro, the professor, said Mr. Locsin’s Twitter storm was a “knee-jerk” reaction that reflected his personality more than specific political priorities in the Philippines. But the response to the attack on people across the Philippines, he added, illustrates the country’s strong connection to its diaspora.
“It is a reflection of our attitude: ‘When we send people abroad, they are always linked to us’,” he said, “ignoring the fact that they are for private reasons and have fundamentally embraced host nation culture and citizenship. “
Jason Gutierrez reported from Manila and Mike Ives from Hong Kong.