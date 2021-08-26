In order to ease tensions, Israel says it will allow goods to enter Gaza

The move comes after hundreds of Palestinians protested near the separation fence, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade.

Israel says it will allow more goods and equipment to enter the besieged Gaza Strip for civilian and international projects after days of heightened tensions.

The announcement came after hundreds of Palestinians protested near the Israeli separation barrier on Wednesday, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade days after a similar rally resulted in a deadly Israeli military crackdown. .

Hamas, which rules Gaza, prevented crowds from approaching the fence, and the protests ended without a repeat of Saturday’s violence that left one Palestinian dead and one Israeli policeman seriously injured.

The defense ministry body responsible for Israel’s crossings with Palestinian territory said in a statement Wednesday evening that it would increase imports of new vehicles, goods and equipment for civilian projects in the Gaza Strip, and issue more permits for Palestinian businessmen from Gaza to enter Israel from Thursday.

The easing of restrictions would be “conditional on the continued preservation of the security of the region” and could be further expanded if the border situation improves, the body known as COGAT said.

Hamas officials said Egypt would also partially reopen its main border post with the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Egypt has been trying to negotiate a long-term ceasefire between the two sides since an 11-day Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip in May that killed at least 260 Palestinians, including 67 children, and 13 people in Israel .

Israel and Egypt imposed a devastating blockade on Gaza after Hamas won elections and began ruling the territory in 2007.