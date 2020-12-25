In one person, the story of a place
A Holocaust survivor who plays music for his neighborhood; a farm poet in China has gone international literary celebrity; a guy who walks the earth with his donkey, Judas.
Local personalities from around the world fill the profile of Saturday feature, which weaves colorful characters into the wider scope of the New York Times’ international coverage. The profiles capture people from all walks of life in the countries the Times reporters report on.
“They don’t have to be famous people,” said Kyle Crichton, editor of the column. “They just have to be interesting.”
Mr Crichton, associate international editor at the London office of The Times, picked up the column shortly after its launch in 2002, and has since shaped it into the staple weekly that it is today.
“The animating idea was to highlight people that you might never really see in the big news cycles,” Mr. Crichton said. “It takes you to a corner of the world that you really didn’t know existed and it lights up her.”
More than 700 people are cataloged in The Saturday Profile’s programming, and contributed writers and editors around the world.
Times Brussels correspondent Matina Stevis-Gridneff generally covers the European Union. But recently she wrote a profile on Saturday about his neighbor, Simon Gronowski, who survived the Holocaust by hiding in attics for 17 months. In April, when Brussels closed against the first wave of the coronavirus, Mr Gronowski was moved by the memories of playing the piano out the window.
“My backyard and his backyard are facing each other, so I had never met him, I had never seen him in the neighborhood,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “And then, of course, we were locked up, so we didn’t really see anyone around.”
And although the profiles are not her usual shape, when the pieces fell into place, she was pleasantly surprised.
“The genres that require more voices are often a bit intimidating for people like me who are used to writing different types of writing,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “But I like that freedom – that kind of voice, humanity. It was also very different from the very dark and incredibly reported work I had done on Covid.
After his interview with Mr. Gronowski translated from French to English, it only took two days to draft the draft.
“It was one of the easiest plays I’ve written in my life,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “It came very naturally – the arc of her story was clear, her personality was so alive.”
The reception in her multinational district, she said, was also surprisingly delicious.
“I received emails from neighbors I didn’t know who had received our history of friends in the US or UK,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said. “I heard about a Belgian, a Dutch woman and a Dane living in my neighborhood.”
These glimpses of distinct communities around the world are what the column tries to bring to readers.
“It’s what you want when you read stories – you want a slice of life,” said Tess Felder, who often edits the profiles with Mr Crichton.
“It might tell you something about the human condition, it might make you laugh, it might make you cry, it might give you hope or despair,” she continued with a chuckle. “Hopefully not too much desperation.”
Simon Romero, who was the Times Andean bureau chief and Brazil bureau chief before moving to New Mexico as a national correspondent, wrote more than two dozen Saturday Profiles as he traveled across America from South.
“It’s a way of writing an article about a place in a different kind of format,” Romero said. “You can tell the story of a place through the story of a person.”
He wrote on a Marxist guerrilla became a Venezuelan politician, a Colombian warlord and Brazil’s eccentric eminence in pulp fiction, among many others.
“I profiled a journalist once, which is not too traditional,” Romero said, referring to his 2012 interview with Cándido Figueredo. “But this guy was in one place in Paraguay and his house had basically turned into a bunker because he was getting so many death threats writing about the drug trade.”
The rewards of telling these stories have been particularly gratifying for the writers and editors who work on The Saturday Profile.
“Correspondents, in particular, we are kind of strange animals in the communities that host us, because we’re only here briefly,” Ms. Stevis-Gridneff said.
“Even if it’s three or four years, it’s still short in the life of the neighborhood,” she says. For her, writing a Saturday profile is “a really moving and meaningful way to anchor myself in my immediate community.”
