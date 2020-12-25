In one person, the story of a place

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at how our journalism works.

A Holocaust survivor who plays music for his neighborhood; a farm poet in China has gone international literary celebrity; a guy who walks the earth with his donkey, Judas.

Local personalities from around the world fill the profile of Saturday feature, which weaves colorful characters into the wider scope of the New York Times’ international coverage. The profiles capture people from all walks of life in the countries the Times reporters report on.

“They don’t have to be famous people,” said Kyle Crichton, editor of the column. “They just have to be interesting.”