In Kyiv’s Railway Station, Rumors, Near-Stampedes and Frustration

KYIV, Ukraine — The crowds of exhausted, frightened women and children at Kyiv’s central train station on Friday suddenly surged in a near-stampede to a station platform where a train heading to safety in western Ukraine was rumored to be arriving soon.

“Hurry! Hurry!” a mother shouted at her children. One couple ran along holding a small boy by the hands between them, so that his feet touched the ground only every few steps.

An employee in a train company uniform hurried the crowd along. “Go, go!” the woman said. “Follow the other people.”

But no train turned up. A few minutes later, the people were on the move again, clambering over the tracks, dragging suitcases and holding babies, trying to reach another platform before the others did.