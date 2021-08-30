In Kabul, some fear economic collapse more than the fist of the Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – At a pizzeria in downtown Kabul, staff and customers are worried about the new Afghan Taliban leadership.

Some, however, said they were more worried about the economic collapse and the inability to feed their families than having to grow long beards – a practice from the previous days of the ruling Taliban.

Others fear for the future of their children, or have been frightened by the panic that has arisen when tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans have fled in a gigantic airlift in the past two weeks.

As full Taliban control is set to become a reality with a Tuesday deadline for the final withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, exit plans are still being worked out.

“I have to run away so I can feed my family,” said Mustafa, a waiter at another nearby fast food restaurant who had come to the pizzeria for tea and chat with friends on the staff.

Mustafa, who like many in Afghanistan uses only one name, said he had a family of 11 to support and that he was fond of looking for work in neighboring Iran. He said his salary had been cut by 75% to less than $ 50 a month since the Taliban invaded Kabul and business dried up.

The owner of the pizzeria, Mohammad Yaseen, said daily sales had fallen and at this rate he would not be able to cover the rent.

Yaseen sifted through old emails, looking for an alien acquaintance who could help him relocate overseas. “It is not for myself that I want to leave, but for my children,” he said.

Still, there is a sense of back to business as usual in much of the Afghan capital of over 5 million people, in stark contrast to the poignant scenes at Kabul airport where thousands of people have flocked to the gates for days, hoping for a chance to leave.

In much of Kabul, the usual chaotic traffic is back and markets have opened.

At traffic stops and roundabouts, the same police officers who served in President Ashraf Ghani’s allied government in Washington are still waving their hands in an often futile attempt to bring the chaos under control.

Taliban fighters took up positions in front of most ministries. Some wear camouflage uniforms, while others wear the traditional Afghan dress consisting of loose pants and a long tunic.

Enterprising street vendors even managed to make a profit, selling the Taliban’s white flag emblazoned with a Qur’anic verse.

Shah Mohammad earns up to $ 15 a day selling different sizes of flags, weaving through traffic, and pushing small flags on passing cars. It also offers full-size flags. Previously, he sold rags to clean cars, claiming he made around $ 4 a day.

In the huge Chaman-e-Hozari Park, dozens of young boys played cricket and football, a game the Taliban disapproved of when they ruled from 1996 to 2001.

Giant murals still adorn the giant cement wind tunnel walls. The paintings feature women holding young children to promote health care, Afghan national flags, and even one of the main Taliban leaders, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, posing with US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

But financial desperation weighs heavily on the city.

Salaries remained unpaid. Government ministries that employ hundreds of thousands of people are barely functioning, even as the Taliban have urged some to return to work.

Outside the Afghan National Bank, thousands of people are lined up, five and six abreast, trying to withdraw money. The Taliban have limited weekly withdrawals to $ 200.

Noorullah, who has operated a hardware store for 11 years, said he had not had a single customer since the Taliban arrived on August 15. He said he couldn’t pay the rent for his store.

“The banks are closed. All the people who have money are fleeing this country, ”he said. “Nobody brings money here.”

Noorullah said he had no chance to leave and was not sure he would even if he could. He said if the economy picked up he would stay, even with the Taliban in power.

“I was born here,” he says. “I have lived here all my life. I will die here.”

Reflecting on the US military presence for 20 years, Noorullah said he was disappointed.

“America hasn’t done a good job here,” he said. “They let the corruption grow until there was nothing left.”