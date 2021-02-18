In Israel, a rare vision of a community in crisis

The process started last October, when I heard about a Haredi charity delivering medical supplies to coronavirus patients in the ultra-Orthodox community, many of whom are wary of hospitals and are treated at home. I covered the charity briefly at the time, but not extensively. I just went with his volunteers to the patient entry doors, then waited for them until they came out a few minutes later.

But when I saw them come in, I got curious. What was it like in these houses? And what would he tell us about how the Haredim were handling the pandemic?

Over the next several months, I repeatedly called the head of the charity, Yitzhak Markowitz, to ask if I could accompany his volunteers as they entered homes. But he kept saying they were too busy, that the pandemic was too big. Once we got together and I even brought all the protective gear I needed for the process – hazmat suit, visor, gloves. But then he canceled.

Finally, in January, I received another call from Mr. Markowitz. He agreed to let me accompany his team as the members moved from house to house – and to come home with them. And so began some of the most intense weeks of my life.