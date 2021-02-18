In Israel, a rare vision of a community in crisis
When the pandemic hit Israel last year, I knew the photographer who had made it into the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community would find a gripping story. Their extremely insular way of life – regular prayer, collective religious study, mass weddings and funerals – is incompatible with social distancing. I was concerned that this would make them particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus and aggravate tensions between the ultra-Orthodox and secular worlds.
But I never thought that this photographer would be me. My daughter had just been born. I was moving to another house. And access to the Haredim, as the ultra-Orthodox are also called, is extraordinarily rare. They usually don’t let strangers in.
But over the past few months, I have slowly managed to get a glimpse of their life through this pandemic. The resultant photographs and video were posted online on Wednesday, along with a report from the Times’ new Jerusalem bureau chief Patrick Kingsley.
The process started last October, when I heard about a Haredi charity delivering medical supplies to coronavirus patients in the ultra-Orthodox community, many of whom are wary of hospitals and are treated at home. I covered the charity briefly at the time, but not extensively. I just went with his volunteers to the patient entry doors, then waited for them until they came out a few minutes later.
But when I saw them come in, I got curious. What was it like in these houses? And what would he tell us about how the Haredim were handling the pandemic?
Over the next several months, I repeatedly called the head of the charity, Yitzhak Markowitz, to ask if I could accompany his volunteers as they entered homes. But he kept saying they were too busy, that the pandemic was too big. Once we got together and I even brought all the protective gear I needed for the process – hazmat suit, visor, gloves. But then he canceled.
Finally, in January, I received another call from Mr. Markowitz. He agreed to let me accompany his team as the members moved from house to house – and to come home with them. And so began some of the most intense weeks of my life.
The first few days were tough. I felt badly received by the team. And the families didn’t seem to want me there. I started to think it was an impossible mission. But David Furst, the international photo editor, kept pushing me, as did one of his assistants, Craig Allen.
So every day I drove from my home in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, parking in one of the city’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, Mea Shearim. I would arrive around 9 am, buy lots of coffee and snacks, and start calling Mr. Markowitz’s team members. I beg them to let me join them. And every once in a while, often after waiting several hours, they would call back and say, “Come to this place now.” Then I could follow them for most of the night, before repeating the same process the next day.
There were so many families and so many moments that I couldn’t photograph. Families and patients, many of whom wanted privacy (I asked permission before entering each home), would often ask me to put my camera away or tell me to leave completely. So what you see in these photos is striking – but it doesn’t tell us everything about life inside these homes.
I think it helped not to be a complete stranger to them. I spent many days in the synagogue. I don’t find it strange to pray or to seek spiritual purpose in life. I understand where they come from.
But at the same time, I still don’t know them intimately. I was just watching them. I didn’t really know what was going on behind the scenes.
The process, which Mr. Kingsley also went through when he joined me for a few days, was arduous. Before entering each house, we had to rush to get there, then find parking – which isn’t easy in a crowded neighborhood like Mea Shearim – then put on a new hazmat suit before we got there. volunteers don’t enter homes without us.
Perhaps the hardest part was working with a camera. Usually I bring two or more cameras, but for this project it was too complicated. The cameras were not covered by the hazardous material suit. They could potentially be carriers of the virus. After I left the house I thought: if I touch the camera, will I get infected? Even after cleaning it, I still worried.
I generally consider my camera a friend. But during this mission, it became a threat.
Even now, I don’t let my baby play with it.
