In Ireland, lifting a veil of prejudice against mixed race children

School mates would ask Mrs Kavanagh why her mother was black. His mother simply advised him to “tell them that your grandfather is from Africa”. When she was older, Ms Kavanagh, who identifies as mixed race, discovered that her mother’s adoption hid a complex family secret. It was her mother’s “aunt” in England, whom she knew as Aunt Kay, who was Ms Kavanagh’s biological grandmother.

While working as a nurse, Kay had had a relationship with a Nigerian medical student, became pregnant and was sent “home” in secret. Kay’s married sister, Betty, adopted baby Liz through a religious agency. Betty then adopted three more children, all mixed race, through the nuns. The children became the aunts and uncle of Ms Kavanagh, an Irish family of Nigerian, Filipino and Indian descent.

Liz never knew the identity of her father. She died of cancer when Ms Kavanagh was only 20 years old. A photograph of his mother accompanies a recent single by Ms. Kavanagh, released in response to the murder of George Floyd. The affectionate image shows her mother making a face and sticking her tongue out. Mrs. Kavanagh remembers how her energy would fill a room.

Liz has worked as a tour guide, surprising visitors with her Dublin accent and afro. In everyday life, she was confronted with racism and treated like an outsider. She harmonized as a professional singer with the radio, said Ms Kavanagh, but got nervous and never performed.

When Ms Kavanagh asked her family members about her mother, they said she was “adopted from birth, that doesn’t even matter”. The adoptions carried a stigma of illegitimacy, creating a culture of secrecy that continues to this day, with people adopted in Ireland consistently withholding their birth information.

I first met Ms. Kavanagh while writing a book on maternal and child institutions. In January 2019, we visited the General Register Office, a dismal building behind a spiked railing and vacant lot, near the cobbled courtyards of Dublin Castle.