In Iraq, a family mourns the victim of Channel’s tragic death

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) – Snow globes, teddy bears and makeup brushes – these are the trinkets left in northern Iraq by Maryam Nouri who perished this week along with at least 26 other people in an ill-fated trip with dreams of reaching the United States Kingdom.

A vigil for Nouri, called Baran by his friends and family, took place on Sunday in Soran in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region. Male relatives sat outside the family home, counting rosaries in his memory, in accordance with local customs. His body has yet to reach Iraq, pending legal issues, they said.

Nouri, 24, had boarded an inflatable boat carrying migrants in the hope of reuniting with his fiancee, Karzan in Britain. She had succeeded in obtaining a Schengen visa for Europe and had traveled to Italy on November 1, then to Germany and France.

She didn’t tell her fiance she was planning to cross the Channel illegally on Wednesday until it was too late. The fragile boat sank a few miles (kilometers) from the French coast, drowning at least 27 migrants bound for Britain. France’s interior minister called it the biggest migratory tragedy to date. The nationalities of the dead were not immediately known, but many would be Iraqis.

An ever-increasing number of people fleeing conflict or poverty in Syria, Afghanistan, Sudan, Iraq, Eritrea or elsewhere risk the perilous journey in small, non-navigable boats from France, in the hope of securing the asylum or to find better opportunities in Great Britain. Crossings have tripled this year compared to 2020.

Aid groups have blamed European governments for increasingly harsh migration policies they say are behind the recent increase in smuggling.

Nouri had tried on several occasions to obtain a visa for the United Kingdom, but to no avail.

Nouri’s cousin Iman Hassan said she had a hunch that something was wrong before hearing the news of her death. Her sister had rushed with news of a boat that had sunk in the channel and there was no news from Nouri.

“I felt in my heart, because I couldn’t sleep for two nights before this happened,” she said, sitting outside the family home on Wednesday.

A disproportionate number of migrants have been from the relatively stable Kurdish region of Iraq, who chose to sell their homes, cars and other goods to pay the smugglers in the hope of reaching the European Union. Rising unemployment, rampant corruption and a recent economic crisis that slashed state wages have undermined confidence in a decent future for their Autonomous Region and made many people want to leave.

Nouri had called Hassan, also his best friend, on October 1 to tell him that she was traveling to Europe. The two met later, their very last.

Hassan had asked her if she intended to make the trip with the help of smugglers, warning her that it would be dangerous.

“You see what happens to people smuggled by boat, people fall, break their legs and others die,” she recalls telling him.

But Nouri dismissed his fears. She was leaving by plane, she reassured her.

It was the first time she had flown in an airplane.

In Nouri’s untouched bedroom, big red teddy bears cover her neatly made bed. Makeup brushes and snow globes – one of a newly married couple – and photos of her fiance cover the vanity.

She was one of eight daughters. Hassan said she was the nicest.

“She took care of my grandmother when she was sick in bed. She was a very nice girl, ”she said.

Nouri was smart and determined, Hassan said. “In all the jobs she’s had, she’s been successful,” she said.

She decided to pursue a career in cosmetics after graduating from high school in the hopes of becoming a makeup artist. She had taken courses on the subject.

As the men gathered to recite verses from the Holy Quran, Nouri Dargalayi, Nouri’s father, greeted the guests.

His daughter performed her engagement ceremony here, he said, pointing to the area where relatives had gathered to pay their respects.

“They (the couple) were trying to build a decent life for themselves, but it ended,” he said. “She sank in the sea and died before she arrived.”

Kullab contributed reporting from Baghdad.