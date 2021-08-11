DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iranians are suffering from a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic – the worst in their country to date – and anger is growing over images of Westerners vaccinated without face masks on the internet or the television while they remain unable to get the shots.

Iran, like much of the world, lags far behind countries like the United States in vaccinating its public, with just 3 million of its more than 80 million people having received both doses of the vaccine. But while some countries face poverty or other challenges in obtaining vaccines, Iran has imposed some of the problems on itself.

After Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei refused to accept donations of vaccines from Western countries, the Islamic Republic sought to carry out the injections nationally, although this process lags far behind other countries.

The supply of non-Western clichés remains low, creating a black market offering Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech clichés up to $ 1,350 in a country where the currency, the Iranian rial, is on the verge of collapsing. Meanwhile, US sanctions on Iran mean the cash-strapped government has limited funds to buy vaccines overseas.

And even as the Delta variant wreaks havoc, filling the country’s already overwhelmed hospitals, many Iranians have given up on wearing masks and staying at home.

The need to earn a living trumps the luxury of social distancing.

“What’s next? A sixth wave? A seventh wave? When is this going to end?” Asked Reza Ghasemi, a 27-year-old delivery boy without a face mask, smoking a cigarette next to his motorbike one recent day in Tehran. “We don’t know when this situation will change for the better.”

Since the start of the pandemic, Iran has recorded nearly 4 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 91,000 deaths – the highest number in the Middle East.

The actual number is believed to be much higher. In April 2020, the Iranian parliament warned its number of cases was “eight to ten times” higher than reported figures, due to undercoverage. While coronavirus testing capacity has grown since then, officials have repeatedly suggested that the number of cases remains far behind. The death toll is likely three times higher, officials say, as Iran only counts those who die in a hospital while being treated for coronavirus.

Khamenei closed in January any possibility of entry of American or British vaccines into the country, calling them “forbidden”.

“I really don’t trust them,” Khamenei said of these nations. “Sometimes they want to test” their vaccines in other countries.

The decision, after Khamenei floated earlier conspiracy theories on the origin of the virus in March 2020, has seen Iran turn in on itself and try to develop its own vaccines. These efforts, relying on traditional “dead virus” vaccines rather than Pfizer and Moderna’s method of targeting the coronavirus spike protein using RNA, have yet to reach mass production. And while the government claims local injections are 85% effective, it has not released any data from its trials.

For now, the majority of Iranians who receive vaccines rely on vaccines made abroad. Japan has donated 2.9 million doses of its locally produced AstraZeneca shots. China has sent 10 million doses of its injections. Iran has also made a deal with Russia to purchase 60 million doses of Sputnik V, but so far Moscow has delivered just over a million doses.

Doctors have received the first round of vaccines, while the government is now offering vaccines to people 50 and over, as well as taxi drivers, journalists and people with diabetes. But that was not enough to meet the demand. Only 4% of the Iranian population are fully vaccinated, according to government statistics.

Those with residence permits sought to be shot in the United Arab Emirates. Others went to Armenia where authorities offer free shots to visiting foreigners. Word of mouth in Tehran says Pfizer and Moderna gunshots smuggled across the border from Irbil, Iraq, including the ultra-cold freezers they need, are now on sale in the capital Iranian.

A two-dose Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine costs $ 390, while two Pfizer injections cost $ 1,350. Those who pay believe the products are not expired – or are even legitimate vaccines.

Mahsa, a 31-year-old woman in Tehran, said she received the Moderna vaccine through a friend of her boyfriend, a doctor working in a pharmacy.

“I’m sure the vaccine is genuine because I trust the doctor,” she said.

Amirali, 39, the father of a baby girl, said he bought injections of the Japanese-made AstraZeneca vaccine from an Iranian doctor who secretly vaccinates people for profit. Amirali said he grasped the risk that his wife, a permanent resident of the United States, received the Pfizer vaccine during a visit to the United States.

“I didn’t know when the government would provide vaccines for my age group, so I decided to vaccinate myself,” he said.

Amirali and Mahsa spoke on condition that only their first names be used for fear of reprisals from the authorities.

But for those who cannot pay, there are no clichés yet.

The Iranian civilian government, currently in power transition to The hard-core president Ebrahim Raisi, was overtaken by the crisis. And with the Islamic Republic also facing protests over economic issues, water shortages and power outages, the government likely wants to avoid sparking wider unrest.

“They want us to accept any situation just because they haven’t done their duty with the vaccinations,” said Abbas Zarei, who sells cell phone accessories in northern Tehran. “Every now and then they announce that businesses should shut down due to corona restrictions however it damages our lives.

“It’s not fair,” said Zarei, who, like many in Iran, struggles to make a living. “I don’t care about the restrictions anymore.”

