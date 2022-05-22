In Iran, a New Wave of Repression Hits Acclaimed Filmmakers

In the shadow of a crackdown in Iran this month on demonstrations by ordinary citizens against rising food pricesthe authorities there also have gone after a widely celebrated sector of Iranian society: the filmmakers.

On May 10, as the food protests spread across the country, security forces went to the homes of Firouzeh Khosrovani and Mina Keshavarz, two internationally renowned documentary filmmakers, and arrested them, friends and rights activists said.

Around the same time, the homes of at least 10 other documentary filmmakers and producers were raided, with their mobile phones, laptops and hard drives confiscated, Iran’s three main guilds representing the cinema sector said in a statement.

Experts called it the largest crackdown on Iran’s cinema industry in recent years.

“We demand that this constant environment of fear and insecurity be lifted from the lives and work of our documentary filmmakers,” the guilds’ statement said.