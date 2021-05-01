In Indonesia, laboratory workers are arrested and charged with reusing nasal swabs in thousands of coronavirus tests.
The idea was simple: why throw away the rapid antigen test kits used for the coronavirus when they could be used over and over again?
It was enough to wash the cotton swabs used to collect nasal samples, repackage them as if they were new, and reuse them on other people.
The fraud came to light this week when five lab workers were arrested in the Indonesian city of Medan and charged with reusing nasal swabs to administer up to 20,000 tests. They face up to six years in prison for breaking laws on consumer protection, medical waste and contagious disease.
Authorities said they were investigating whether people were infected with the coronavirus as a result of contaminated tests carried out at an airport test site operated by Kimia Farma, a giant state-owned company.
They were also investigating how many people received contaminated test results as they prepared to board flights at Kualanamu International Airport, one of the country’s busiest. A negative test result is required in Indonesia before a passenger can board a flight.
Police said they would conduct random checks of labs across the country to make sure others were not committing similar frauds.
Erick Thohir, the minister who oversees state-owned enterprises, said on Friday that such practices by “unscrupulous” company employees would not be tolerated.
“Such an action must be subject to very severe penalties” he tweeted.
The five workers are believed to have pocketed around $ 2,000 a day since mid-December by charging people for the tainted tests. Lab workers administered legitimate tests using sterile cotton swabs to around 100 people per day and reused swabs for testing on around 150 others, which would equate to thousands of tests over the period.
After police received advice on the operation, an undercover officer went to the airport lab for a test and underwent a nasal swab. He received a false positive result, said Hadi Wahyudi, a spokesperson for the North Sumatran police force.
Upon returning to the police station, the undercover officer underwent another test which turned out to be negative.
Police raided the lab on Tuesday, arrested the five employees and confiscated hundreds of recycled cotton swabs. They also seized more than $ 10,000 in cash and a laptop computer used to produce the documents given to people to certify the results of their tests.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has reported nearly 1.7 million cases of coronavirus and more than 45,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia, according to a New York Times database. Health experts have estimated that the totals are actually several times higher due to the limited testing.
The country has somewhat recovered from an outbreak that peaked in late January, but still averages more than 5,000 new cases per day. A national vaccination campaign is underway and over 19 million doses were administered.