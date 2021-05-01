In Indonesia, laboratory workers are arrested and charged with reusing nasal swabs in thousands of coronavirus tests.

The idea was simple: why throw away the rapid antigen test kits used for the coronavirus when they could be used over and over again?

It was enough to wash the cotton swabs used to collect nasal samples, repackage them as if they were new, and reuse them on other people.

The fraud came to light this week when five lab workers were arrested in the Indonesian city of Medan and charged with reusing nasal swabs to administer up to 20,000 tests. They face up to six years in prison for breaking laws on consumer protection, medical waste and contagious disease.

Authorities said they were investigating whether people were infected with the coronavirus as a result of contaminated tests carried out at an airport test site operated by Kimia Farma, a giant state-owned company.