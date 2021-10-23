In India, Facebook grapples with an amplified version of its problems

The report was among dozens of studies and notes written by Facebook employees grappling with the platform’s effects on India. They provide glaring evidence of one of the most serious criticisms leveled by human rights activists and politicians against the global enterprise: it settles in a country without fully understanding its potential impact on local culture and politics, and does not deploy the necessary resources to act on problems once they arise.

With 340 million people using Facebook’s various social media platforms, India is the company’s largest market. And Facebook’s problems on the subcontinent present an amplified version of the problems it has faced around the world, compounded by a lack of resources and a lack of expertise in India’s 22 officially recognized languages.

The internal documents, obtained by a consortium of news agencies that included the New York Times, are part of a larger cache of material called The Facebook Papers. They were collected by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who became a whistleblower and recently testified before a Senate subcommittee on the company and its social media platforms. References to India were scattered among documents Ms Haugen filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a complaint earlier this month.

The documents include reports on how bots and fake accounts linked to the ruling party and opposition figures were wreaking havoc in national elections. They also explain how a plan championed by Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook, to focus on “meaningful social interactions”, or exchanges between friends and family, led to more misinformation in India, in particular. during the pandemic.