In India, ending FGM requires truth and transparency

NOIDA, India, November 13 (IPS) – “My daughter is eight years old. In May 2017, I made him do ‘Khatna’, his circumcision. I took she has a traditional cutter. When I got home, I made him sleep on the bed. After a while around 4:00 p.m. I took her to the bathroom, she was bleeding like she had started her period. She looked like she was urinating blood. By 6 p.m. my daughter was bleeding so profusely, blood had soaked three sheets and I was very worried. And my daughter was silent and she kept asking me if she would be okay. “Extract of: How I pulled her out of the hands of death: WeSpeakOut study2018

The child belongs to the Bohra community, where female genital mutilation (FGM) persists. A study from my organization, WeSpeakOut, in 2018, indicates that over 75% of girls in the community are cut. Their clitoral hoods are removed. They are not all “good”. Some suffer from life-threatening infections. And the procedure leaves the girls physically and emotionally scarred and deprived of lifelong sexual pleasure.

The Bohra community is not in Africa, long at the center of global efforts to stop FGM. It’s in India. The fact that this is happening here came about when women, myself included, spoke about our childhood traumas, researched the prevalence of FGM, and exposed it to the world. But we are part of a global blind spot on the FGM map. To many members of the Indian government and the international community, we remain invisible. India lacks a government database on FGM, a secret and silent practice for centuries

My survivor-led organization, WeSpeakOut, has spent the past five years meeting with senior officials from government commissions and ministries, providing evidence and testimony, and circulating petitions, including one that has garnered over 200 000 signatures.

We implore the government to pass a law banning FGM. We and the members who asked questions about this were defeated. .

The official response of the Indian government is that since there is no official data on the prevalence of FGM in India, FGM in India does not even exist. They claim so, even though WeSpeakOut provided them with surveys as part of consultations held across the country to track progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Eliminating FGM is a clear goal of the SDGs, accepted by 193 United Nations member countries around the world, including India. But the government’s obfuscation undermines that goal. This leaves the United Nations – the world organization that is supposed to be able to shine the light, offer advice and lobby for nations to do the right thing – without power.

India is not alone. It is one of at least 60 countries that neither collect nor provide national level data on the prevalence of FGM. Sustainable Development Goal 5.3 is to end female genital mutilation or cutting by 2030, and within ten years we are not even sure how widespread this practice is globally. .

Masooma Ranalvi. Credit: Natasha Sweeney Photography

If our governments continue to pretend that the problem does not exist, international organizations must intervene.

They could start by including India in the official UN documents on FGM. In international forums where our government officials have signed treaties denouncing FGM, Indian officials should be asked about FGM in India. India should not be allowed to hide behind its supposed support for international treaties and conventions promising to end FGM globally, while ignoring and covering up the practice within its own borders.

Countries like India that have pledged to accelerate progress towards the SDGs have pledged to leave no one behind. What is the value of this commitment if nations who break this promise cannot be held accountable? There must be an international mechanism to pull up the defaulting countries.

If FGM in India and elsewhere in Asia remains hidden and unmeasured, if governments do not collect data, UN agencies should sponsor the necessary large-scale qualitative and quantitative studies and support groups attempting to do this research. in the field. International funding usually does not reach organizations like mine and we survive with virtually no local contribution. We can all be part of the larger global effort to end FGM by 2030. We can work together to bring together the funding, research, legal and technical expertise necessary to achieve this collective goal.

All the SDGs are interconnected; poverty, development, gender justice, peace and prosperity cannot be considered in isolation. The SDGs are universal and transcend borders, and neglecting one goal hinders progress on another. For this to work, governments cannot be evasive or complacent. They need to say what they say and demand the truth from others.

They failed to do so at the last UN High Level Political Forum 2020. But there will be other high level international meetings – more opportunities to ask tough questions and demand answers. honest.

Masooma Ranalvi is the founder of WeSpeakOut, India’s largest organization run by FGM survivors. She is the 2020 Aspen Institute New Voices Fellow. Follow her on Twitter @RanalviMasooma