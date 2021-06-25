In India, concern is mounting over a variant called Delta Plus.

As India begins to reopen after devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, virologists increasingly fear another, possibly more virulent version of the virus may hasten the onset of a third wave in just a few months.

The version, known locally as Delta Plus, is described by scientists as a subline of the highly contagious Delta variant which quickly spread across India, Britain, the United States and other countries. The new variant carries a mutation in the spike protein that is also found in the beta variant, first identified in South Africa, which virologists say may make it more transmissible.

Reports suggest that cases of Delta Plus have been found in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States. In India, Delta Plus was first detected in April in the western state of Maharashtra. Authorities in India this week said it was a new “worrying variant” after finding more than 40 cases in three states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.

India’s health ministry said this week that Delta Plus has shown increased transmissibility. States where the variant has been found have been urged to step up testing, step up surveillance and speed up contact tracing to try to prevent its spread.