In India, concern is mounting over a variant called Delta Plus.
As India begins to reopen after devastating second wave of coronavirus infections, virologists increasingly fear another, possibly more virulent version of the virus may hasten the onset of a third wave in just a few months.
The version, known locally as Delta Plus, is described by scientists as a subline of the highly contagious Delta variant which quickly spread across India, Britain, the United States and other countries. The new variant carries a mutation in the spike protein that is also found in the beta variant, first identified in South Africa, which virologists say may make it more transmissible.
Reports suggest that cases of Delta Plus have been found in nearly a dozen countries, including the United States. In India, Delta Plus was first detected in April in the western state of Maharashtra. Authorities in India this week said it was a new “worrying variant” after finding more than 40 cases in three states: Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala.
India’s health ministry said this week that Delta Plus has shown increased transmissibility. States where the variant has been found have been urged to step up testing, step up surveillance and speed up contact tracing to try to prevent its spread.
Due to its recent discovery, there have been no studies on this particular variant yet, so scientists have limited information. However, they began to speculate on its ability to spread.
“He is most likely able to dodge immunities,” said Shahid Jameel, virologist and director of the Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University in Sonipat, India. “This is because he carries all of the symptoms of the original Delta variant and also of his partner Beta variant.”
Officials from the Indian Ministry of Health pointed out that the two widely used Covid vaccines in the country – the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and the shot of Covaxin made by Indian company Bharat Biotech – are believed to be effective against variants, including Delta Plus.
Understanding the Covid Crisis in India
Vaccination campaign in India picked up speed this week, with more than 6.7 million people nationwide receiving gunfire on Thursday, official data showed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government said vaccines should be offered free to all adults, in a bid to shore up a vaccination effort that had been hampered by mismanagement and a lack of supplies. About 5.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated and 18 percent have received at least one injection.
In Maharashtra, one of the hardest hit states, officials said Delta Plus was becoming a major concern and warned they would reimpose restrictions if cases increased.
“We are at the end of a second wave and we will be careful how we unlock,” said Rajesh Tope, the state health minister. “The lessons we learned from Wave 2 are being used to stop the spread of any new variant.”
Delta Plus was also identified this month by British health officials, who called it Delta-AY.1. They written in a June 11 report that they had detected 36 cases, the first five of which were contacts of people who had recently traveled through Nepal and Turkey. Half of the 36 cases occurred in people who had not been vaccinated and none of the cases had resulted in death, but the report warned that there was “epidemiological information available” on the variant. .
Source link