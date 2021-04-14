NEW DELHI – At dawn in Mumbai, India on Wednesday, Kaleem Ansari sat among a crowd of thousands outside Central Station as he waited for his train to arrive. Mr. Ansari, a factory worker, carried old clothes in his backpack and 200 rupees – not quite $ 3 – in his pocket.

His factory, which makes sandals, had just closed. Mumbai was closing as a second wave of the coronavirus wavy across India. Mr Ansari, from a small village nearly a thousand kilometers away, was in Mumbai a year ago when he was first locked down, and he had vowed not to suffer another.

“I remember what happened the last time,” he said. “I just need to get out of here.”

Indian cities are on lockdown again to fight Covid-19 – and workers are flocking again to return home to rural areas, which health experts say could accelerate the spread of the virus and devastate evil villages equipped, as this lasted time. Thousands of people flee city hot spots as India hits another record high, with over 184,000 new infections per day reported on Wednesday. Bus stations are crowded. Crowds are growing in the stations.

And in at least some of their destinations, according to local authorities and migrants who have already made the trip, they are arriving in places barely ready to test arrivals and quarantine the sick.