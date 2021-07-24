In Hungary, a besieged LGBTQ community takes to the streets

BUDAPEST – Defiant, colorful and proud, thousands of Hungarians marched through Budapest on Saturday to support the country’s LGBTQ community and to protest the far-right policies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This year’s Budapest Pride March had all the attributes of the celebration, but it was also a protest, its organizers said, against a right which, according to critics, equates homosexuality with pedophilia and imposes strict limits on sex education, including banning the portrayal of LGBTQ lifestyles to minors. The law is often compared to a 2013 Russian law banning “gay propaganda” which has been widely criticized by rights groups.

Many participants in the march said the law was an alarming symptom of growing authoritarianism in the central European country.

“We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community, but we also stand in solidarity with anyone threatened by authoritarian global rhetoric,” said Zoltan Adam, associate professor of economics at Corvinus University in Budapest. “This law is one more step towards authoritarianism taken by this government.”