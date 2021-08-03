In his remarks, Biden is expected to highlight an effort to ship vaccines overseas.

President Biden is expected to announce in a White House speech on Tuesday that the United States has donated more than 110 million doses of the vaccine worldwide, a down payment on the pledge he made to send half a billion doses of vaccine to the poorest countries over the next year.

Mr Biden, who for months was under pressure to share vaccine doses, is now seeking to position his administration as a world leader in immunization to the rest of the world amid the spread of highly contagious variants of the virus. But he’s also under pressure to redirect the attention of the American public. after days of political turmoil, changing guidelines on the use of masks and heated debates over whether workers are required to receive the vaccine.

Mr. Biden’s speech, scheduled for 3:45 p.m. EST, is expected reflect what his best advisers have said, with varying degrees of success, for days: that the sickest people of the Delta variant are not vaccinated, and that its administration strives to make vaccines available to everyone who needs them. Fully vaccinated people are protected against worst Covid-19 outcomes caused by the Delta variant.

“This remains an unvaccinated pandemic,” Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters Monday afternoon. “Although people who are vaccinated can spread the virus if they contract a breakthrough infection, the chances of them getting sick in the first place are much lower than those who are not vaccinated.”