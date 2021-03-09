Minor rest after leaving the mine, Ghana. Credit: Lisa Kristine

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 (IPS) – I am about 200 feet in a rickety old mine shaft in the Ashanti gold region of Ghana. It is unbelievably hot and darker than a moonless night. I can only feel the touch of sweaty bodies pass through the darkness and hear the reverberating sound of miners coughing and breaking stones. The lack of oxygen and dust makes it difficult to breathe. I have no idea how deep this tree is – hundreds of feet? After? If there is hell, that must be what it feels like.

The abolitionists who brought me to this illegal operation refuse to take down the dilapidated shaft – an abandoned mine that was taken over by outlaw smallholders after the rightful owners moved in. Instead, some minors from this eight-man “gang” agree to let me go underground with them.

Each miner carries three things with him – an old battered flashlight strapped to his head with a tattered rubber band, a few primitive tools, and an empty sack he hopes to fill with rock containing gold. They spend two to three consecutive days underground, hacking into stone walls to release rocks that they carry to the surface in bags suspended over their shoulders. When they emerge, these men are drenched, with bloodshot eyes and a weary gaze beyond description.

Slippery tree branches are all that strengthen the walls of the narrow mine shaft. At one point, I almost lose my grip, my legs swaying wildly in the air without a grip. I instantly think of Manuru, the man I met the other day who had lost his grip and fell in the handle. Her leg was so badly injured that the doctor insisted that she be amputated. But he continues to work; He does not have a choice. He has no money and is in debt to the trafficker who “hired” him for this illegal operation.

Group of miners sitting under a shelter blocking the sun after working 48 hours in the mine, Ghana. Credit: Lisa Kristine

Gold mining is big business in Ghana, which in 2019 took over from South Africa to become Africa’s top gold producer. While large multinational mining companies – Newmont Goldcorp, Kinross Gold, AngloGold – are active in the largest mines in the country, informal small-scale operations are also proliferating.

These small mines operate in the shadows; lacking the proper certifications to operate legally, they turn a blind eye to regulations and worker safety or hygiene. Ghanaian law says workers must be at least 18 years old, but boys as young as 12 usually work in mines. In a 2020 study on small-scale gold mining, the International Labor Organization (ILO) notes that the small-scale sector is predominantly poverty-driven and, although it is one of the most risk of child labor, remains an attractive option for children. in poverty.

When I met Manuru, he had been working in the mines for 14 years. His uncle brought him here after Manuru’s father died, hoping to earn money to support himself and his family, Manuru was instead trafficked into forced labor. Ghanaians from all over the country are collecting money to travel to this region, hoping to find riches in the gold mines. They arrive without money, only to find that they do not have the certifications to work in legal mines.

Instead, they are forced to take out loans from “recruiters” who then traffic them into slave “gangs” of eight or ten to bondage in illegal mines. They are often harassed by police and private security forces for entering abandoned mines. They are not paid for their work, but are forced to sell their gold back to the recruiter in a never-ending cycle of labor bondage. When his uncle died, Manuru also inherited his debt. This is what modern slavery looks like.

Miner descending the mine shaft to work, Ghana. Credit: Lisa Kristine

Mining at the best of times is a high risk profession. The lack of appropriate control and regulation mechanisms for these small-scale operations has resulted directly in indecent working conditions. In this “Wild West” of dark operators, workers have no protective equipment or knowledge of safety procedures and are exposed to harmful dust and chemicals like mercury. The abandoned mines that these illegal operators take over have not been maintained, and accidents and structural collapses are common. The ILO estimates that injuries are six to seven times more common in small farms than in large companies.

Group of miners coming out of the tree, sweaty from the hot belly of the tree under the ground. Credit: Lisa Kristine

According to the ILO, more than 40 million people are trapped in slavery and forced labor around the world, from mining and brick-making to prostitution. It is more than the population of Canada. Given the difficulty in documenting these illegal practices, this figure is considered conservative. In Ghana, the estimated figure is in the hundreds of thousands.

A 2012 research project from an abolitionist organization Free the slaves found that boys as young as 12 worked in these illegal mines. Girls as young as ten are trafficked as prostitutes for minors. Their research revealed widespread ignorance of legal protections for children under international and Ghanaian law, and community leaders expressed frustration with limited government and justice intervention.

Modern slavery thrives in obscurity. Only when we shine a light on these injustices and illuminate the dignity and shared humanity of those who are trapped, can we begin to seek solutions.

The author is an international humanitarian photographer, activist and keynote speaker. She has published six books and been the subject of four documentaries. She is a founding member of the Global Sustainable Development Network (GSN), pursuing United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 8 with particular emphasis on Goal 8.7.

