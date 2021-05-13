In Gaza, an ordinary street and an extraordinary horror, as the missiles ring out

On Thursday, the first day of Eid al-Fitr and the fourth day of the worst conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in years, Gaza City was silent with fear, except when it was noisy with terror: the sudden crash of airstrikes the whistling of rockets from militants heading towards Israel, the cries of people watching each other, the last moans of the dying.

(Just after midnight on Friday, Israel announced that its ground forces had attacked Gaza.)

On what would normally be a festive day of shopping and visiting friends, the streets of Gaza were nearly empty except for a few carefree children playing in their new Eid outfits.

The stores which, in better times, do a vibrant business of nuts, chocolate and kaak cookies have been closed, the crowds of thousands that they normally serve at home. Along the generally noisy streets with cafes offering juices, coffee and water pipes, only a few restaurants were open, and those only for delivery.

“There was life here, but now it’s the horror,” said Maher Alyan, 55, who lives on the street where Mr. al-Hatu’s parents were killed and called for an ambulance. after the airstrikes. “It’s not a normal feeling to see a guy die in front of you.”

If there was an explanation as to why the missiles found their way to Al Mughrabi Street, it was not obvious to those who live there.

It’s a street of cinder blocks and concrete buildings, with tangles of power lines running through small storefronts. The laundry, hair salon next door, a falafel shop, and a pharmacy are down the street from where al-Hatus’ cab pulled up. On Thursday, blood still stained the sidewalk and the sidewalk.

A video taken after the first drone strike and posted to Facebook shows a man in a bloodied white cap lying on his stomach in an alley near the White Skoda, whose roof and right side were pierced as if with a giant fist its rear window shattered.